Fatma Mostafa reimagines Egyptian craft for a new generation

Cairo-based jewellery designer and artist Fatma Mostafa has created a world where fine art, hand embroidery and jewellery converge. A place where heritage and traditional craft are reimagined with a contemporary twist, and where her eponymous line becomes a joyous study in storytelling and the art of making by hand. Her work has not only graced the pages of Vogue Arabia and adorned numerous celebrities, but she was also included in Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

We chatted to Fatma about her process, her Egyptian heritage and the work that defines her practice.

Fatma Mostafa, jewellery designer and artist. (Supplied)

You started out as a painter, but now you work across so many mediums. How did that path eventually lead you to jewellery?

I studied painting at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Cairo and have always expressed myself through different mediums like painting, embroidery and photography. Embroidery was first taught to me by my mother and has stayed with me. In 2017, I felt the urge to merge my fine art background with craft and create art that could be worn and carried into the world, and that’s how my jewellery brand began.

What sparked your interest in making embroidery and textiles a core part of your jewellery?

Embroidery has a quiet, poetic nature. It holds time, intimacy and emotion in every stitch. I wanted to elevate this traditional craft by combining it with metal, turning it into something precious and lasting. It makes each piece personal and truly one of a kind.

Royal Water Lilies Earrings in gold-plated silver, featuring intricate hand-embroidery in fine cotton threads and adorned with freshwater pearls and delicate dangling pearls. (Supplied)

How has your Egyptian heritage shaped your creative process and aesthetic?

I am based in Cairo, and Egypt is always at the heart of my work. Growing up surrounded by rich craft traditions, history, and the desert and Nile landscapes shaped my eye for colour, texture and storytelling. Even when the theme is universal, there is always an echo of Egypt in my work.

How would you describe your work to someone seeing it for the first time?

My pieces are wearable artworks that blend fine art and craft. Each item is hand-embroidered and made slowly, with intention, resulting in sculptural, poetic jewellery that feels personal. Slight variations naturally occur, making every piece truly unique.

Can you walk us through how a piece comes to life, from the initial concept to the finished jewellery?

It begins with research and sketching, much like a painting. Once the concept is formed, I develop the metal structure and then hand-embroider the piece, a process that can take weeks or even months. It is a long, thoughtful journey, one that embraces the beauty of slowness and the handmade.

You have so many beautiful collections. Could you share a bit about some of them and the inspiration behind each?

The Water Lilies, Fatma Mostafa’s second collection, draws inspiration from Impressionist master Claude Monet, translating his fluid brushstrokes into intricate hand-embroidered jewellery. (Supplied)

Every collection begins with a story or feeling I want to translate into a wearable artwork. The Water Lilies collection, for instance, was inspired by Claude Monet’s iconic paintings and my enduring love for Impressionist art, here, I explored organic shapes, free-flowing embroidery and freshwater pearls to capture the accidental beauty of nature. In Glam Up, I drew inspiration from a small, independent flower blooming on its own, celebrating individuality, self-expression and the idea of shining in your own way. Over the Mountain reflects the Egyptian desert landscapes that shaped my eye for earthy tones and natural silhouettes, while Red Cabbage emerged from my visits to Cairo’s local markets — el souq. I always found beauty in the variations of colour, size and texture of the cabbages, and I loved how the outside and inside are so different. This contrast and natural harmony inspired the collection.

Do you have a favourite piece or collection that feels particularly personal to you?

I truly love all of them — each collection was created during a very close and personal time, so I feel connected to every piece. But if I had to choose one, Glam Up is especially close to my heart because of the moment it was created. It was a tough period in my life, and this collection became my way of pushing myself to rise, create and shine again. I also feel a special connection to the To Palestine Pin.

The Bold Glow Ring in gold-plated silver, featuring hand-embroidery with shimmering threads. Accented with a sparkling zircon stone and engraved roses. (Supplied)

How did your collaboration with Italian fashion brand Max&Co come about, and what was it like working with them?

The Max&Co collaboration was a beautiful experience. They reached out after discovering my work at Milan Fashion Week, and the partnership felt very organic. Together, we created a capsule collection that blended my artistic approach with their modern, playful spirit. It was an opportunity for my work to reach a wider audience.

Where can people explore your work, either online or in person?

My pieces are available worldwide through my website, and selected collections are stocked in retail spaces in London and Lagos. I also participate in pop-ups, exhibitions, and international showcases from time to time.

fatmamostafa.com/@fatmamostafajewelry