1896 ushers in a bold new era in South African jewellery design

1896's jewels are nothing short of exceptional. Visit its newly launched store at Menlyn Park in Pretoria to explore its collections.

The Foschini Group (TFG) chose the name 1896 for its newest jewellery brand because there are moments in history when everything changes. 1896 was one of those moments — a time of daring dreams, of diamonds discovered and gold unearthed, of SA stepping onto the world stage with courage and imagination.

It was also the year two icons within TFG’s portfolio — American Swiss and Sterns — were born, and with them a legacy of elegance and craftsmanship.

Now, nearly 130 years later, 1896 rises again — not as a reflection, but as a revolution.

1896 is a brand that doesn’t just evolve jewellery, it redefines it. It is unapologetically bold, fiercely modern, and proudly embraces the spirit of Africa. It honours the past, but it is not bound by it. It draws strength from the spirit of 1896 — a time when pioneers started with nothing and built something extraordinary — and channels that energy into a new era of luxury.

“We are standing on the cusp of something extraordinary. With 1896, we’re crafting fine jewellery that feels modern, meaningful, and truly wearable. They are pieces that will connect generations whether you are 18 or 96,” says Shani Naidoo, Group director of Retail at TFG.

At the heart of the brand’s logo lies an icon inspired by the hearts and arrows effect — a rare optical wonder visible in less than 1% of the world’s most precisely cut round brilliant diamonds. This detail is more than a design choice; it’s a reflection of the brand’s core values: balance, clarity, and enduring beauty. These principles shape every facet of 1896, from the artistry of its jewellery to the spirit of innovation it embodies.

But this is more than craftsmanship. This is transformation.

We are entering a new age — one shaped by AI, lab-grown diamonds, and technological breakthroughs in metallurgy and design. 1896 embraces this change with open arms, bringing innovation to jewellery in ways never seen before. From advanced setting techniques to bespoke metal alloys and precision engineering, every detail is flawless. Every piece is a work of art.

“Jewellery is undergoing a sweeping transformation — and 1896 is at the forefront of that change. We’re not just creating jewellery; we’re creating a movement that redefines luxury as bold, modern, and accessible. Because exclusive doesn’t need to be expensive — but it must be exceptional. That’s the 1896 promise,” says Shelley Wilkinson-Rorich, head of Design & Innovation at 1896.

The newly-launched 1896 store at Menlyn Park, Pretoria, is a modern sanctuary — where form meets feeling, and where timeless elegance meets daring artistry. Discover signature diamond pieces, sculptural gold designs, and statement styles that speak to the soul.

Complementing the jewellery offering is a curated selection of iconic Swiss watches — Tissot, Longines, Ebel, Rado, Raymond Weil, Maurice Lacroix, and Frédérique Constant — each chosen for its legacy of precision and passion.

1896 is a celebration of African beauty, symbolism, and cutting-edge design. It is jewellery that moves with you and evolves with you — a story only you can wear. Every piece is crafted to be loved and lived in — because beauty should never be reserved for special occasions. It should be part of your every day.

Visit the 1896 website, or follow @1896_jewellers on TikTok and Instagram, to explore its exquisite collections.

This article was sponsored by TFG.