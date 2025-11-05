TAG Heuer Reinvents the Connected Watch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TAG Heuer launched the Connected in 2015, becoming the first Swiss luxury watchmaker to introduce a smartwatch.

A decade on, the Connected Calibre E5 is the fifth generation of this high-end wearable, featuring refinements to its Carrera-inspired case design and packed with updates to the proprietary TAG Heuer OS for faster and more intuitive navigation through its sharper interface design.

Compatible with both Android and iPhone, the Connected is all about seamless user experience and high performance with a particular focus on running and golf but has now extended its support for general wellness.

While the Golf app remains a key pillar of the collection — rated “best partner on the green” with over 40,000 course maps available for download — there are digital improvements across the board that include structured programmes for runners in the redesigned Sport app, a Wellness Activity app and a related Health Rate app.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm with steel bracelet and the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 Golden Bright Edition 40 mm. (Tag Heuer)

The latest dual-band GNSS technology guarantees extreme accuracy in GPS tracking under any circumstances and across all terrain. Because good rest will be required after all of this activity, a sleep function will soon be available for download and integration into the Wellness app.

The E5 is available in 45mm and 40mm case diameters, featuring redesigned lugs with a sharper sculptured look and refined pushers for a more elegant profile. The 45mm model is available in either stainless steel or black DLC-coated titanium with black ceramic bezels.

There are steel and rose gold PVD-coated variants with domed sapphire crystals in the 40mm line-up, as well as a special race-ready New Balance collab edition available in DLC-coated titanium and inspired by the NB FuelCell SC Elite v5 running shoe.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x New Balance 40 mm. (Tag Heuer)

The colourful range of interchangeable quick-release rubber straps and the steel bracelets have been reworked to achieve a more integrated appearance. Battery life is an impressive 48 hours at full performance on 45mm models and 36 hours on 40mm models. All timepieces are water resistant to 50m.

From R36,300, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.