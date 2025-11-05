How Jessica McCormack makes diamonds feel effortless

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jessica McCormack inside her Madison Avenue store, where her signature jewels are shown alongside a curated mix of art, antiques, and design pieces.

While Jessica McCormack may not yet be a household name in SA, her work has long turned heads internationally.

The London-based, New Zealand-born designer has quietly built a fine jewellery house admired for its blend of old-world craftsmanship and effortless modernity. Her pieces have become a favourite among the who’s who of cool: think Zendaya (whose engagement ring from Spidey beau Tom Holland was designed by the label), Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, and Billie Eilish.

In May last year, the brand announced actress Zoë Kravitz as its first ambassador, muse and collaborator.

Yet beyond the A-list allure, it’s McCormack’s philosophy that truly sparkles, excuse the pun. Her jewellery is designed to be worn, not locked away. “Diamonds are too precious to be saved for special occasions,” is her mantra, and her signature designs reflect just that: versatile and made to live in.

McCormack’s aesthetic is rooted in comfortable contrasts, mixing antique inspiration with modernity.

Growing up in New Zealand, she was surrounded by art and beautiful old objects collected by her father, an auctioneer, which no doubt fuelled her interest in craftsmanship and history.

After moving to London, she joined the jewellery department at Sotheby’s, where a love of antique pieces and traditional techniques took hold.

When she founded her own label in 2008, McCormack set out to breathe new life into heirloom designs, making them relevant and wearable today. Her designs are brought to life by master craftspeople inside her workshops, where the label champions beautiful handcraftsmanship and traditional Georgian goldsmithing techniques.

Step inside The Townhouse

Jessica McCormack’s flagship, The Townhouse, is a six-storey building in Mayfair, London, a true destination for jewellery and art lovers.

On the ground floor, guests can admire a stunning selection of diamonds, while the second floor is devoted to engagement rings and wedding jewellery. In the basement, artisans meticulously craft each piece.

“Our workshop is a hugely important pillar of the business, and I’ve always loved inviting clients to see first-hand how our jewellery is made, right here in the heart of Mayfair,” says McCormack. “It’s where we preserve the traditional skills and techniques that define our signature aesthetic, and where all the best, fun things happen.”

Jessica McCormack’s six-storey Mayfair flagship, The Townhouse, is a destination for jewellery and art lovers. (Supplied)

Beyond jewellery, The Townhouse showcases an ever-changing selection of art and antiques. Each space is curated with a mix of contemporary works, objets d’art, and historical pieces spanning centuries, featuring artists such as Rick Owens, The Haas Brothers, Marilyn Minter and Frank Bowling.

And if you can’t make it to the mothership, Jessica McCormack also has stores on Sloane Street in London and Madison Avenue in New York, as well as smaller concessions in Harrods and the Simon James Store in New Zealand.

The Collections

The whimsically bold Fruit Salad Collection, launched in May 2025, is a cheeky celebration of summer. Capturing the essence of the season, the 17-piece collection features vibrant designs inspired by fruits, including peaches, pears, apples, cherries and lemons, all brought to life with intricately set pavé gemstones and polished 18K gold.

Sapphire, ruby, and emerald pavé stones were carefully chosen for their vivid hues and arranged to echo the shading and tonal gradients of fruit. Each piece is set in Jessica McCormack’s signature blackened white gold to enrich the colour of rubies and emeralds or in yellow gold to enhance the glow of yellow sapphires.

The Fruit Salad Emerald Prickly Pear Pendant and a pair of Fruit Salad Earrings. (Supplied)

Taking centre stage in the collection is the Polished Emerald Pear Pendant, a 20.25-carat emerald carved and polished into the shape of a pear.

The 26-piece Rush Hour Collection gives corporate chic its power back. Blending mixed materials with sculptural shapes, the collection defies traditional office dress codes, offering statement-making pieces that remain wearable.

Featuring white and yellow gold, pearls, and diamonds, it reimagines the power suit for your jewellery wardrobe. Shape and movement lie at the collection’s core, from oversized yellow-gold earrings that embrace the lobe to a diamond-set bangle that fits the wrist like an extension of the body.

The Rush Hour 'Til Late Diamond Torque with an oval-shaped 8.01cts diamond, set in a Georgian style cut-down setting in 18K white & yellow gold and the Rush Hour Diamond & Yellow Gold Triple Take Ring with Round Brilliant cut diamonds set in random pavé setting, in 18K blackened white gold & yellow gold. (Supplied)

Triple Embrace Rings twist around the finger in plump trios, some in yellow gold, some in white, and others encrusted with diamonds. Torque necklaces bring a fresh, sculptural energy in white gold with pearls and mixed metals, while the Curve Diamond Torque makes a striking statement, balancing an 8.10-carat diamond just above the collarbone.

The latest and our favourite collection, Tempest, is inspired by mythical sea creatures, Scotland’s moonlit sea spirits, and legendary sirens. Comprising 20 pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and one-of-a-kind solitaire pendants, each is set with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, or rubies, arranged to create a continuous play of light and colour.

A pair of Tempest Diamond & Sapphire Earrings with two 1.50ct Round Brilliant Cut diamonds set in a Georgian style cut down setting, followed by a further surrounding Round Brilliant Cut Diamonds totalling 20.80cts in a claw setting & two 3.76ct Cabochon sapphires set in a rub over setting in 18K blackened white gold & yellow gold. (Supplied)

Central to the collection is the Scale Stack chain, a geometrically interlocking design perfected to undulate like waves or a sinuous sea serpent. Rhodium blackening heightens contrast, making the stones glow against their matte settings.

Necklaces feature up to 580 stones and require over 50 hours of meticulous craftsmanship. Solitaire pendants, including an 18.35-carat Ceylon sapphire and a 7.13-carat cushion-cut IIa diamond, glide along the chains, catching the light with every movement.

Jessicamccormack.com