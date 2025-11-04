Sip, socialise, sparkle: Daniel Wellington impresses with V&A pop-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Daniel Wellington hosted a memorable pop-up, dubbed DW Café, at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on October 17 and 18 2025.

Sunshine, the aroma of fresh espresso, and the buzz of the V&A Waterfront crowd: that was the scene at Alfred Square on the weekend of October 17 and 18, when Daniel Wellington brought the city one of its chicest pop-ups yet.

Dubbed the DW Café, this insider’s hangout showcased the brand’s signature watches, jewellery and accessories, in a spot made for leisurely people-watching – strong coffee in hand, good music in the background and the city pulsing around you.

With its sleek, unmistakably Scandinavian design blending effortlessly with Cape Town’s chill energy, the DW Café felt right at home in the city’s rhythm.

A live DJ soundtrack added to the mood, making it the perfect stop between shopping, strolling and soaking up the Waterfront scene.

DW Café showcased a curated display of Daniel Wellington’s chic jewels and timepieces. (Daniel Wellington)

Good taste vibes at the DW Café pop-up at the V&A Waterfront. (Daniel Wellington)

This article was sponsored by Daniel Wellington.