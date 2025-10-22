Few brands balance innovation and iconography quite like Louis Vuitton, and the Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection shows exactly why their creative streak is unstoppable. First launched in 2024, it expands the brand’s iconic checked Damier pattern, from handbags and ready-to-wear (especially under Pharrell Williams’ creative directorship) into high-end jewellery
For 2025, the collection introduces a new finish: pink gold. The full line-up includes rings, a bracelet, pendants, earrings and a new necklace design. The concept? Mix, stack and self-style to your heart’s content. Maximalist mixing of metals and layering pieces is at the core of this unisex collection and honestly, they had us at stacking.
Our top pick from the new batch? Three bold necklaces in pink, yellow, and white gold, offered in 3.5mm, 5mm and 7mm widths for maximum versatility. Rooted in sensual, flowing design, the individually hand-polished links move with the body and wear like a second skin, capturing the softness and tactility that has made Le Damier de Louis Vuitton an instant icon. Light, beautifully articulated and fully stackable, they let the wearer create a look that’s entirely their own.
POA, louisvuitton.com
For the love of bling
Our jewel-obsessed eyes have been hunting the brightest, boldest creations—these treasures now top our wish lists.
Image: Philippe Lacombe
Few names in local jewellery carry the legacy and glamour of Charles Greig Jewellers who can always be relied on for a dose of contemporary sparkle with a playful whisper of retro charm.
Their Allegra Bangle in 18ct gold, set with an impressive 9.29 carats of diamonds, is exactly that: feminine, bold and delightfully jingly. Inspired by the classic Allegra style, characterised by multiple rings or straps in different metals, often adorned with diamonds or gemstones, this piece proves that sometimes one sparkler is all you need to look like you’re wearing many. Clever and beautiful.
R1,068,500, charlesgreig.co.za
In trends we trust
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Bang on trend, we’re all for mixing precious metals, and these 18ct yellow and white gold Drop Earrings from Charles Greig will do just that, with an added 3.6 carats of diamonds, just in case the sparkle wasn’t enough. Featuring a playful mix of curves, angles, bows, fans and plissé (elegant folds of fabric reimagined in gold), these earrings are perfect for anyone who wants to quietly stand out from the crowd.
R295,000, charlesgreig.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Since 1967, Milanese Maison Pomellato has been known for bold design, vibrant gemstones and elegant, distinctive style. Among devotees, the Iconica collection is a firm favourite. Launched in 2017 for the brand’s 50th anniversary, Iconica features all-gold rings, necklaces and bracelets, often set with diamonds or precious stones in unmistakable designs.
Prefer earrings? The 18K rose gold Iconica Earrings, set with 70 white diamonds on rhodium-plated rose gold, give the classic chain link a sleek, modern twist, making them a minimalist statement with maximum impact.
POA, V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, Hyde Park Corner 011 325 4119 | bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Philippe Lacombe
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Few jewellers have shaped the language of colour and form quite like Bvlgari, and their love affair with the cabochon cut proves why. While cabochon gemstones (those smoothly polished rather than faceted) might not be all the rage right now, we’ll always have a soft spot for their sculptural beauty, especially when it comes to opals. Bvlgari first embraced the cabochon cut in the 1950s, marking a bold departure from its classical roots. By the 1960s and ’70s, those rounded, luminous stones had become a house signature, often paired with vibrant precious and semi-precious gems.
For a fresh twist, the contemporary and minimalist Cabochon collection reimagines the classic shape without any gemstones at all. Each piece requires masterful goldsmithing to create its seamless curves and soft, elliptical dome. Simple yet sculptural, the gem-free Cabochon necklaces and rings prove that Bvlgari has truly mastered the art of gold.
POA; Bvlgari Sandton 011 883 1325 | picotandmoss.co.za
