Before the live evening auction in Cape Town on October 27, Strauss & Co is currently exhibiting its “Fine Jewellery Sale”, which went live online on September 26. Offering a glittering journey through the world of fine jewellery, collectors and jewellery enthusiasts alike have the opportunity to examine an extraordinary array of pieces from both local and international icons.
The Bulgari signature B.Zero1 ring, a striking emerald and diamond drop earring set, and a 5.50 carat diamond solitaire valued between R300,000 and R400,000 are some of the eye-catching items on offer.
The collection offers both the diamond tennis necklace that every collector aspires to own and the type of diamond studs you might wear every day, blending effortlessly between classic style and eye-catching brilliance. A yellow gold cross pendant encrusted with 14.35 ct of yellow diamonds sits alongside a circa 1945 Art Deco bracelet, ensuring the auction balances timeless heritage with bold contemporary flair.
Strauss & Co celebrates jewellery as art
From Bulgari to Browns, the auction features exquisite diamonds, emeralds and heritage pieces for collectors and connoisseurs alike
Image: Supplied
Big look
Strauss & Co’s jewellery specialist, Kim Goeller, underscores the appeal of the collection: “These pieces tell a wonderful story of unique artistry. Each item offers exceptional wearability and lasting value, making it a must for serious collectors.”
Beyond international heavyweights Bulgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co, the sale also highlights SA’s own Browns, proving that local craftsmanship stands shoulder to shoulder with global luxury. The curation blends versatility and visual drama, with pieces designed to complement both casual daytime wear and gala-ready ensembles. The emphasis is on intrinsic beauty, investment potential and, perhaps most importantly, the joy of owning a piece of artistry that transcends time.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Highlights include an 81.10g Italian gold bracelet, finely calibrated diamond studs and an onyx and diamond drop earring set reminiscent of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Each jewel has been selected not only for its uniqueness but also for the narrative it conveys, which includes the artistry of its creators, the clarity of its cut and the colour of its stones.
Strauss & Co’s sale is more than just an auction to collectors and connoisseurs; it’s an invitation into the complex world of fine jewellery, where innovation and tradition, and local and international excellence, coexist harmoniously.
Image: Supplied
Whether adding a signature piece to a collection or discovering a treasure for the first time, bidders are guaranteed a showcase of craftsmanship, beauty and enduring allure.
