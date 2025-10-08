Showcased by House Ambassador Ana de Armas, the Virtuosity collection was recently unveiled in Paris.
Showcased by House Ambassador Ana de Armas, the Virtuosity collection was recently unveiled in Paris.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton has never been shy about its love affair with artistry, but its latest high jewellery collection, Virtuosity, is something else entirely. The Maison has long blurred the lines between craftsmanship and creativity, but this time, it leans fully into the poetry of precision.

Fronted by House Ambassador Ana de Armas and captured through the visionary lens of Sølve Sundsbø, the Virtuosity campaign celebrates not only the dazzling result of expert hands but the transcendent process behind them.

Unveiled in Paris, the collection features 110 one-of-a-kind pieces, divided into two distinct universes: The World of Mastery and The World of Creativity. Together, they tell a story of evolution, from discipline and technical excellence to liberated imagination.

Cartier unveiled

Step into a world of dazzling decadence at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, where a landmark exhibition of over 350 exquisite pieces celebrates ...
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

The journey begins with The World of Mastery, where Louis Vuitton revisits its core codes through seven themes. Savoir introduces the secret knowledge of the craft, guarded by designs that gleam with sacred precision. A 30.56-carat black opal from Australia, rare and hypnotic, anchors this opening chapter. From Keeper and Protection, which guard this savoir-faire with watchful motifs, to Maestria and Monumental, where ambition and dexterity take form in geometric constructions and nods to the Damier pattern, the Maison builds a cathedral of skill and symbolism. The ascent peaks in Apogée, a tribute to the Maison’s trunk-making heritage, centred on a breathtaking 30.75-carat Brazilian emerald.

Ana de Armas wears the Apogée necklace with a 10.56ct, D Flawless diamond and 30.75ct Brazilian emerald pear-cut.
Ana de Armas wears the Apogée necklace with a 10.56ct, D Flawless diamond and 30.75ct Brazilian emerald pear-cut.
Image: Supplied

Then, the narrative shifts into The World of Creativity, where mastery gives way to emotion and artistic freedom. The pieces here seem to exhale, moving fluidly between themes such as Motion, Florescence, Joy, Aura, and Eternal Sun. The collection pulses with colour and energy. Sapphires ripple like water, vividly hued gems bloom in florid abundance, and yellow diamonds radiate solar brilliance in what Louis Vuitton calls its “flamboyant apotheosis”. Seven years of gemstone sourcing culminate in this final expression of liberation.

The gems from Louis Vuitton's Joy necklace.
The gems from Louis Vuitton's Joy necklace.
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton's Joy necklace featuring a total weight of 204.63 carats with three yellow sapphires and 10 pink tourmalines.
Louis Vuitton's Joy necklace featuring a total weight of 204.63 carats with three yellow sapphires and 10 pink tourmalines.
Image: Supplied

If Virtuosity has a thesis, it is that craftsmanship is not a cage for creativity but its foundation. Through every setting, cut and curve, the Maison reaffirms that true luxury lies not just in possession, but in pursuit, the never-ending journey between mastery and imagination.

You might also like...

Beautiful things

An exquisite necklace is more than just an accessory — it’s a statement of pure luxury. Each of these pieces, whether chunky or floral, celebrates a ...
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago

Shine on

As jeweller Harry Winston, aptly known as the “King of Diamonds”, said, “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” Since we couldn’t agree more, ...
Watches & Jewellery
7 months ago

Linked in diamonds

A captivating choker, pendant or collar necklace encrusted with diamonds, topaz, peridot, tourmaline, or emeralds will spruce up any outfit and have ...
Watches & Jewellery
11 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X