Patrick Mavros has been called a pioneer in “conscious luxury”. How do you integrate philanthropy and conservation into your business model without compromising profitability?
For us, purpose isn’t an afterthought; it’s part of the fabric of the brand. When you craft something by hand, slowly and responsibly, you’re already rejecting disposability. Our collections often support conservation efforts directly, such as the Tikki Hywood Foundation through our Pangolin Collection, or the Tusk Trust through our Tusk Collection. These partnerships are genuine and long-standing. Conscious luxury, to me, means creating objects of beauty that give back and leave a positive mark on the world. Profitability and purpose can and should coexist.
How do you see jewellery playing a role in raising awareness for conservation and social impact causes?
Jewellery has always been a form of storytelling, a way of wearing your values. When someone wears a Pangolin pendant or a Tusk bangle, they’re not just adorning themselves; they’re becoming part of a movement. It starts conversations, sparks curiosity, and deepens emotional connection. That’s the quiet power of art. It communicates without preaching.
Beyond sales, how do you gauge the impact of a collection tied to a cause?
Success is when the story resonates. Of course, financial health is important, but the deeper reward is seeing the tangible impact: funds raised for wildlife protection, awareness amplified, communities supported. When someone writes to tell us that a piece moved them, reminded them of home, or inspired them to learn more about conservation, that’s when we know we’ve succeeded.
Conscious luxury
Patrick Mavros combines craftsmanship, conservation and a deep sense of family
Image: Supplied
From pangolin earrings and diamond-encrusted elephant cufflinks to elegant Silver Palm Tree candle holders, Patrick Mavros has spent over four decades crafting luxury jewellery and objets d’art inspired by Africa’s wildlife and landscapes.
What began in 1978 as a romantic gesture, a pair of earrings carved by Patrick for his wife Catja, has grown into a family-run maison. Today, the Mavros family — Patrick, Catja and their four sons, Alexander, Forbes, Patrick Jnr and Benjamin, continue to design and handcraft silver and 18-carat gold pieces in their Zimbabwean studios.
With boutiques in London, Nairobi, Mauritius, Harare, Victoria Falls and, most recently, Cape Town, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its roots.
Eight African jewellery brands to know
Image: Supplied
WANTED sat down with Alexander Mavros to discuss heritage, creativity and the meaning of conscious luxury.
How would you describe the essence of the Patrick Mavros brand to someone discovering it for the first time?
At its heart, Patrick Mavros is about storytelling through craftsmanship. Every piece we create, whether it’s a finely sculpted elephant, a pangolin, or a pair of cufflinks, carries with it the spirit of Africa. It’s not just jewellery; it’s a bridge between art, nature, and family. Our work celebrates beauty, but also meaning, a reverence for wildlife, for community and for the enduring power of creation with care.
What does it mean to you to be part of a family business that spans generations?
It’s a great privilege and a responsibility. Working within a family business means you’re never building just for yourself; you’re contributing to something that transcends you. My parents, Patrick and Catja, founded the business around their kitchen table in Zimbabwe, guided by passion and authenticity. My brothers and I have each taken those values into new territories such as design, retail, digital and strategy while never losing sight of the soul of what they started. It’s an extraordinary thing to be able to evolve together as a family while keeping our shared compass intact.
Image: Supplied
How do the different generations of the Mavros family bring fresh ideas to the business while staying true to its founding ethos?
The beauty of a family business is that innovation and tradition can sit comfortably side by side. My father’s artistry and my mother’s creative sensibility remain the foundation. The second generation, my brothers and I, bring new ways of thinking: one might focus on design direction, another on digital growth, another on strategic partnerships. We challenge each other constantly, but always within the framework of respect for our roots. That interplay between old and new keeps the brand alive, relevant and genuine.
From the Pangolin to the Tusk collections, your pieces have distinct narratives. How do you choose which themes or animals to highlight?
We are deeply inspired by the natural world around us, by the animals, landscapes, and people that define Africa. Each collection begins with an encounter or a feeling that stirs something in us. The Pangolin Collection, for example, was born out of our admiration for this extraordinary yet endangered creature. We wanted to tell its story and, importantly, contribute to its protection. Our designs are always narrative-led; they are symbols of connection, empathy and preservation.
Tell us more about your collaboration with Siya Kolisi and the Kolisi Cuff.
The Kolisi Cuff was a beautiful meeting of values. Siya Kolisi embodies the same spirit that guides us: resilience, family and giving back. Together, we created a cuff that symbolises unity and strength, with 10% of proceeds supporting the Kolisi Foundation. It’s more than a collaboration; it’s a partnership built on shared purpose, one that was established serendipitously to begin with. It’s a profoundly meaningful piece for us.
Image: Candice Bodington
Image: Candice Bodington
Patrick Mavros has been called a pioneer in “conscious luxury”. How do you integrate philanthropy and conservation into your business model without compromising profitability?
For us, purpose isn’t an afterthought; it’s part of the fabric of the brand. When you craft something by hand, slowly and responsibly, you’re already rejecting disposability. Our collections often support conservation efforts directly, such as the Tikki Hywood Foundation through our Pangolin Collection, or the Tusk Trust through our Tusk Collection. These partnerships are genuine and long-standing. Conscious luxury, to me, means creating objects of beauty that give back and leave a positive mark on the world. Profitability and purpose can and should coexist.
How do you see jewellery playing a role in raising awareness for conservation and social impact causes?
Jewellery has always been a form of storytelling, a way of wearing your values. When someone wears a Pangolin pendant or a Tusk bangle, they’re not just adorning themselves; they’re becoming part of a movement. It starts conversations, sparks curiosity, and deepens emotional connection. That’s the quiet power of art. It communicates without preaching.
Beyond sales, how do you gauge the impact of a collection tied to a cause?
Success is when the story resonates. Of course, financial health is important, but the deeper reward is seeing the tangible impact: funds raised for wildlife protection, awareness amplified, communities supported. When someone writes to tell us that a piece moved them, reminded them of home, or inspired them to learn more about conservation, that’s when we know we’ve succeeded.
Image: Patrick Mavros
Which of your pieces or collections remain perennial favourites, and which newer ones have been standout hits
Our Elephant Hair Collection remains an enduring favourite; it’s iconic, timeless, and deeply rooted in African tradition. Our Pangolin Collection has also struck a chord globally, not only because of its sculptural beauty but also because of what it represents. And our Crocodile Collection has been embraced for its boldness and slightly untamed energy, with pieces that feel ancient yet modern at the same time.
What’s next for Patrick Mavros?
We’re constantly exploring ways to evolve, with new collaborations, new designs, and perhaps new destinations for our boutiques. Ultimately, our goal is to keep building a brand that honours where we come from while imagining what’s possible next.
Wildlife is central to your brand. If it had a spirit animal, what would it be and why?
It would have to be the elephant. Strong, intelligent and profoundly connected to family and community; these are qualities we aspire to in everything we do. The elephant never forgets its roots, yet it moves forward with grace and purpose. That, to me, is the perfect metaphor for our journey.
Patrickmavros.com
You might also like...
Golden heritage and glamour
Confessions of a shopaholic
Gold and bold