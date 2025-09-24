At the centre is a captivating topographic map viewed from the North Pole rendered in the minutest of detail through laser ablation on grade-5 titanium. Independently circling this representational globe, the 24-hour disc marks the slow planetary rotation through day and night while the prominent hands and indexes of the Planet Ocean track local time. The outer portion of the dial has a black DLC coating and a honeycomb pattern.
There is a date aperture at 6 o’clock displaying the days of the month and a helium escape valve at 10, while all settings on the watch are done through the screw-in crown at 3 o’clock. The turquoise model features pops of colour on the ocean section of the central map and the outer portion of the cities ring, where you will note that Omega has chosen its small home city of Bienne to represent Central European Time.
There is also matching turquoise stitching on the integrated structured-rubber strap. My favourite is the stealth model with its grey varnish and Omega’s new grey Super-LumiNova applied to the broad arrow hands and indexes. Both straps feature a fold-over clasp in ceramic and ceramised titanium.
The Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8938 is METAS certified, beautifully finished and decorated with a radial Geneva wave pattern, and visible through the sapphire case back. These automatic movements beat at Omega’s often-preferred lower frequency of 25 200vph which, it says, offers a balance between accuracy, durability, and aesthetics. This is a sizeable watch for adventurous extroverts at 45.5mm x 17.4mm thick, yet its proportions, material lightness, and colour choice could work in its favour even on slightly smaller wrists this summer.
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Worldtimer, R329 000, omegawatches.com
Under the sea
The deep dive
The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Worldtimer balances rugged underwater performance with world-time sophistication
Image: Supplied
Omega’s deep connection to the ocean began in 1932 with the launch of the Marine. This was the world’s first commercially available diver’s watch, distinguished by its square Art Deco styling and innovative double-case construction. The Marine laid the foundation for the Swiss brand’s underwater legacy.
The iconic Seamaster line arrived much later, introduced in 1948 to mark the brand’s centenary. Over the decades, Omega expanded its professional dive-watch offerings, notably with the bold, angular Seamaster 600M “PloProf” of the 1970s and the impressive Seamaster 1000M, designed for the most demanding deep-sea missions.
In 1993, the Diver 300M joined the Seamaster family and gained pop-culture prominence as James Bond’s watch of choice from 1995 onward. This was followed in 2005 by the launch of the Planet Ocean 600M Master Chronometer line, instantly recognisable by its vibrant orange accents. More than just high-performance instruments, these timepieces reflect Omega’s ongoing commitment to ocean conservation efforts, including partnerships with organisations such as the GoodPlanet Foundation.
Carbon cred
For a brand associated with sporty tool watches, the introduction of a more classic world-time complication in 2017 came as somewhat of a surprise. First featured in the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, the addition of the sophisticated Calibre 8938 for globetrotters marked the 15th anniversary of the collection while also highlighting the incredible design versatility of its everyday luxury sports watch.
Celebrating two decades of the Seamaster Planet Ocean this year, Omega presents the Worldtimer in two dramatic “Deep Black” 45.5mm models with brushed black-ceramic (ZrO2, aka zirconium dioxide) cases. They also feature ceramic bezels with laser-ablated diving scales that have been polished in positive relief. The Planet Ocean is widely regarded as one of Omega’s most accomplished timepieces. With water resistance to a depth of 600m, the collection stands out for its exceptional technical specifications and toughness.
The Planet Ocean is first and foremost a professional diver’s watch and, despite the addition of the Worldtimer functionality and use of ceramic, there has been zero compromise of its ability to operate under pressure. With well over a decade of experience and application of hi-tech ceramics, these watches have been subjected to repeated, rigorous testing. Zirconium dioxide is also known for its resistance to crack propagation, its extreme flexural strength, and Vickers hardness.
Image: Supplied
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025