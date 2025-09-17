The TAG Heuer Carrera was originally conceived for racetrack but built for any race, whether at the wheel of a 911, the helm of a racing yacht, or as it turns out, even cruising around as the first Swiss timepiece in space. The new Carrera Astronomer commemorates the adapted Heuer 2915A stopwatch worn by astronaut John Glenn on February 20, 1962 aboard the NASA Friendship 7 spacecraft. Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth and was dependent on the precision of that watch as he circled Earth three times.
For the 50th anniversary of Glenn’s orbit, TAG released the Carrera 1887 SpaceX Chronograph in 2012 (I’m sure they regret that collab now) that took clear dial-design cues from the 2915A. The new Astronomer, on the other hand, is a total departure and instead features a moonphase complication with a unique display of the lunar cycle focused on scientific precision rather than abstract representation.
The new Calibre 7 drives a rotating disc with two slender arrows calibrated to indicate the position of the current phase of the moon relative to its full 29.5-day cycle. At 1am every day, the lunar disc shifts in precise alignment with the real moon’s journey.
Watch News
From track to orbit
TAG Heuer’s Carrera Astronomer blends racing heritage and celestial timing, honouring both speed and space exploration
Image: Supplied
The TAG Heuer Carrera was originally conceived for racetrack but built for any race, whether at the wheel of a 911, the helm of a racing yacht, or as it turns out, even cruising around as the first Swiss timepiece in space. The new Carrera Astronomer commemorates the adapted Heuer 2915A stopwatch worn by astronaut John Glenn on February 20, 1962 aboard the NASA Friendship 7 spacecraft. Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth and was dependent on the precision of that watch as he circled Earth three times.
For the 50th anniversary of Glenn’s orbit, TAG released the Carrera 1887 SpaceX Chronograph in 2012 (I’m sure they regret that collab now) that took clear dial-design cues from the 2915A. The new Astronomer, on the other hand, is a total departure and instead features a moonphase complication with a unique display of the lunar cycle focused on scientific precision rather than abstract representation.
The new Calibre 7 drives a rotating disc with two slender arrows calibrated to indicate the position of the current phase of the moon relative to its full 29.5-day cycle. At 1am every day, the lunar disc shifts in precise alignment with the real moon’s journey.
Grounded for life
Three 39mm models are available in stainless steel, two of which feature a contemporary take on the Heuer beads-of-rice-design bracelet from the 1960s. The first watch has a silver dial, black flange and black moonphase disc, the second is in two-tone rose gold with a gold flange and disc. The third is a limited edition of 500 numbered pieces and features a silver dial framed by a dark grey flange, grey moon disc and turquoise accents. This one is presented with a grey leather strap.
POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 0116690500
You might also like...
Art Deco darling
When the exceptional is the rule
These are the winners of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2024