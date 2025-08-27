Breitling’s vintage-inspired modern diver has received a design refresh and an exclusive new manufacture three-hand, time-date powerhouse. The new Superocean Heritage is looking more elegant and refined with a colour palette that pays tribute to the surf culture of Hawaii.
Four years in development, the new automatic Calibre B31 is COSC-certified, promising exceptional reliability and appears in the 40mm, 42mm and 44m Heritage models.
Fine-tuned for ocean-going action, all in-house movement are subjected to Breitling’s stringent 16-year ageing simulation, which includes 100,000 crown winds, over 3-million revolutions of the rotor, and 60,000 impacts at 500g-force. The Calibre B31 has a powered reserve of 78 hours and comes with a five-year warranty.
Watch news
Breitling’s Kelly Slater edition makes a splash
A modern dive icon, the Superocean Heritage now channels Hawaiian surf culture with tropical tones and vintage flair.
Image: Supplied
Breitling’s vintage-inspired modern diver has received a design refresh and an exclusive new manufacture three-hand, time-date powerhouse. The new Superocean Heritage is looking more elegant and refined with a colour palette that pays tribute to the surf culture of Hawaii.
Four years in development, the new automatic Calibre B31 is COSC-certified, promising exceptional reliability and appears in the 40mm, 42mm and 44m Heritage models.
Fine-tuned for ocean-going action, all in-house movement are subjected to Breitling’s stringent 16-year ageing simulation, which includes 100,000 crown winds, over 3-million revolutions of the rotor, and 60,000 impacts at 500g-force. The Calibre B31 has a powered reserve of 78 hours and comes with a five-year warranty.
These are the winners of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2024
Image: Supplied
The limited edition of 500 numbered stainless steel 40mm “Kelly Slater” model was co-designed with the surfing legend and has an island-style deep blue dial with stamped foliage pattern. Indexes and hands are coated with Super-LumiNova, and the ratcheted, unidirectional steel bezel has a ceramic insert to match the dial.
All models have sapphire case backs, are water resistant to 200m, and are presented with the option of a rubber mesh strap (with folding buckle) or Ocean Classic stainless steel bracelet (with butterfly clasp).
Priced from R137,000 and the Breitling Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater is R150,000.
Breitling.com or Breitling SA 021-100-4764
You might also like...
Grounded for life
The image of liberation
Full transparency