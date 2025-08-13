Mikimoto unveiled its 2025 High Jewellery Collection, Les Pétales during Paris Couture Week.
Image: Mikimoto

The city of love, lights and croissants delivered sparkle, drama, and major jewellery allure at Paris Haute Couture Week (Fall/Winter 2025/2026), which ran from July 7-10 2025. This semi-annual showcase brought together the crème de la crème of couture to unveil their most extravagant, handcrafted creations and, naturally, it’s where future trends are born.

Elements of flora and fauna, nostalgic nods, and a full-on pearl takeover defined some of the standout jewellery moments we loved — plus we’ve added a few trend-driven local and international picks so you can steal the look (or simply swoon from afar).

The power collab

Collaborations have taken centre stage in recent years — think Gucci x The North Face, Louis Vuitton x Murakami and even Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg. Paris Haute Couture Week was no exception, unveiling Monili (Italian for “jewels”), the very first co-signed high jewellery collection by Gucci and Pomellato.

Shine on

Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago
The Monili collection includes knotted necklaces and bracelets featuring supple, stitched leather entwined with sculpted gold and pavé diamonds threaded into chain links.
Image: BHH Boutique

The collection reimagines Pomellato’s 1984 archive designs through Gucci’s contemporary lens, resulting in bold, sculptural pieces that merge the creative signatures of both houses. Think mini clutches and cuff bracelets crafted from leather and precious stones, with Pomellato’s signature chains intertwined with Gucci’s iconic leatherwork.

Drawing on their shared equestrian heritage and love of 1980s aesthetics, the collaboration pays homage to the glamorous jet-setters who once paired Pomellato jewels with Gucci accessories — making this unexpected alliance feel both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. gucci.com/pomellato.com

Pretty in pearls

Pearls are having a moment again. But do they ever really go out of style? We hope not, because we think they’re simply pearl-fect.

Pearls are having a moment again. But do they ever really go out of style? We hope not, because we think they're simply pearl-fect.

Japanese jewellery house Mikimoto, renowned for pioneering the cultured pearl (thanks to founder Kokichi Mikimoto, who created the first one back in 1893), dazzled at Paris Haute Couture Week with its latest collection, Les Pétales. A tribute to nature's ephemeral beauty, Les Pétales captures the delicate movement of rose petals caught in a breeze, translated into sculptural earrings, brooches and necklaces that flow with grace. Mikimoto.com

The Les Petales necklace in 18kt white gold with cultured Akoya Pearls, morganite, garnet, sapphire and diamond.
The Les Petales necklace in 18kt white gold with cultured Akoya Pearls, morganite, garnet, sapphire and diamond.
Image: Supplied

Beyond the runways of Paris, the pearl revival continues. These extra standout pieces prove just how versatile — and enduring — pearls really are.

Local jewellery queen Kirsten Goss has given the trend a playful edge with her bespoke Multistrand Boa necklace, crafted in sterling silver electroplated in 18kt yellow gold, and bold pearl earrings. A fresh, fashion-forward take on a classic. POA; kirstengoss.co.za

Kirsten Goss Multistrand Boa necklace
Image: Supplied
Kirsten Goss Orbit earrings
Image: Supplied

For something steeped in tradition, Charles Greig Jewellers’ Yellow Gold and Pearl Knot Earrings deliver timeless glamour with a regal twist. R125,000; charlesgreig.co.za

Charles Greig Jewellers’ Yellow Gold and Pearl Knot Earrings
Image: Charles Greig Jewellers

If drama is your thing, Chopard’s cuff bracelet is a jaw-dropping showpiece. Composed of 10 strands of pearls, it features an emerald-studded foliage motif, accented by brilliant-cut tourmalines and diamonds. This one-of-a-kind piece forms part of the ultra-exclusive 15-piece Insofu collection. chopard.com

The Chopard cuff bracelet from the Insofu collection.
Image: Architects of Time/BHH Boutique

And for some high-fashion, logo-laced luxury, look no further than Louis Vuitton’s My Mix Pearl Necklace. Designed in gleaming gold-tone metal, it pairs LV initials and Monogram Flowers with sumptuous white resin pearls, sliced in half to sit smoothly along the neckline. R19,800; louisvuitton.com

LV My Mix Pearl Necklace
Image: Supplied

Vintage vibes

Graff's "1963" jewellery suite is a bold tribute to the decade in which the House of Graff was founded.
Image: Graff

From Piaget to Pomellato, vintage-inspired styles took centre stage at Paris Haute Couture Week — but it was British jewellery house Graff that truly dazzled with its “1963" high jewellery suite. The collection includes a necklace, matching bracelet and statement earrings ablaze with 7,790 oval, baguette-cut and round diamonds, totalling more than 129 carats. A tribute to the decade Graff was founded — the swinging 1960s — the suite has been described by CEO François Graff as “one of the most intricate, complex and technically challenging high jewellery suites we have ever created.” graff.com

The new “1963" suite features a necklace, bracelet, and statement earrings. POA: graff.com

Closer to home, Kirsten Goss’ Carnelian and Amazonite earrings, crafted in sterling silver and 18kt gold, are a nod to bold mid-century forms, elevated by vivid gemstones and sunny yellow gold details POA: kirstengoss.co.za

Kirsten Goss Carnelian Sterling Silver and 18k Gold Earrings
Image: Kirsten Goss
Kirsten Goss Amazonite Sterling Silver and 18k Gold earrings
Image: Kirsten Goss

Botanicals and beasties go bold

De Beers Camelthorn Resileince Toi and Moi Ring
Image: De Beers

If there’s one motif that stole the catwalk spotlight, it was the wild explosion of bejewelled flowers and creatures. Feminine yet fierce, this nature-inspired craze was everywhere — from Chaumet’s new Bamboo capsule, reinforcing the French house’s reputation as a naturalist jeweller, to Boucheron’s darkly romantic Impermanence collection, which captures plants, flowers and insects frozen in pristine, poetic stillness.

But it was De Beers’ striking Essence of Nature: Chapter Two collection presented during Paris Haute Couture Week that truly caught our eye. In part a tribute to Southern Africa, the newly unveiled pieces are inspired by four iconic trees found in diamond-producing countries: the camelthorn (Namibia), baobab (Botswana), jacaranda (SA) and maple (Canada). debeers.com

The De Beers Essence of Nature: Chapter Two collection is rooted in nature and dazzling in execution. Featured pieces include: The Camelthorn Resilience Toi et Moi Ring, showcasing a brown rough diamond paired with a pear-shaped white diamond; The Baobab Magnitude Pendant, crafted in hand-carved jet and designed to be worn on a diamond chain or styled as a brooch — with or without a rough-and-polished diamond fringe; The Jacaranda Bloom Cocktail Ring, inspired by SA, featuring a 2.06kt round brilliant central diamond surrounded by pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds.

De Beers Jacaranda Bloom Cocktail ring
Image: De Beers

While they may have debuted a few months ahead of Paris Haute Couture Week, these floral earrings from Chopard’s “Insofu” collection are no less rooted in nature. Crafted in 18kt white gold, platinum and titanium, they feature two emeralds totalling 11kt, additional pear-shaped emeralds totalling 3.5kt, and brilliant-cut diamonds. chopard.com

Chopard Floral Emerald earrings from the Insofu Elephant collection.
Image: Architects of Time/BHH Boutique
Charles Greig Ruby Serpent Earrings
Image: Charles Greig Jewellers

SA favourites Charles Greig Fine Jewellers has long embraced the beauty of all things that creep, crawl and slither. Its nature-inspired range includes delicate bees and butterflies in a variety of gold and gemstone combinations, as well as its newly released — and seriously dramatic — Ruby Serpent Earrings, featuring tourmaline eyes and diamond accents. Insects start from R46,200; Ruby Serpent Earrings R490,000. charlesgreig.co.za

