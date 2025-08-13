Since its launch in 2002, the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M has demonstrated incredible versatility as an everyday luxury sports watch collection, continuing to evolve with new model sizes, dial colours, movements and material choices for men and women.
Inside the new 30mm Aqua Terra collection are two of Omega’s latest slimline automatic movements, created specifically for these smaller timepieces, and on show through their sapphire case backs.
Of the 12 new references, there are five stainless steel and three two-tone gold and steel models, which are powered by the new Calibre 8750 (only 3.98mm thick).
Watch News
All terrain, all style
Omega’s iconic Aqua Terra evolves again with smaller cases, vibrant dial options and high-performance automatic movements
Image: Omega
Grounded for life
A 18kt Sedna Gold and three 18kt Moonshine Gold models have the Calibre 8751 (4.08mm). Ensuring the highest quality and reliability, both calibres have METAS Master Chronometer certification, which is the most rigorous testing in the industry.
Just 20mm in diameter, these movements are resistant to magnetic force of 15,000 gauss and offer a 48-hour power reserve. All integrated metal bracelet options for the Aqua Terra are beautifully brushed and polished, and feature a patented easy adjustment system.
Watches are water resistant to 150m. Priced from R139,000 for all steel models. The featured Moonshine Gold model is R683,000.
omegawatches.com
