The 39mm L.U.C Qualité Fleurier 20th Anniversary Edition in ethically-sourced 18kt yellow gold, celebrates Chopard’s first timepiece to achieve Qualité Fleurier certification in 2005.
The demanding certification process was established over two decades ago by Haute Horlogerie manufactures Chopard, Bovet, Parmigiani and Vaucher based in Fleurier. It is recognised by the industry as one of the most comprehensive evaluation processes that guarantees the precision, reliability and aesthetic quality of Swiss-made watches.
Building on COSC-certification, it adds a rigorous series of tests that check the performance of fully assembled watches under real-world conditions. This includes the demanding Chronofiable and Fleuritest ageing and simulation tests under all daily wearing conditions, and ensures that movements keep a daily rate variation of 0 to +5 seconds per day (COSC is -4 to +6).
Chopard's legacy in motion
From ethical gold to artisan engraving, every element of this anniversary piece reflects Chopard’s enduring commitment to excellence
Image: Patrick Csajko
Trends from Watches and Wonders 2025
Image: Supplied
The well-balanced design of this edition references the first certified model, which was inspired by a watch with a sector dial from the 1950s. This contemporary take has a two-tone gilded brass sector dial with satin-brushed finish, and a “snailed” small seconds counter. The syringe-shaped hour and minute hands are a nod to earlier references.
It is powered by the 3.3mm thin L.U.C Calibre 96.09-L, a meticulously finished automatic movement based on the legendary L.U.C 96.01-L, first produced in 1996. Showcasing Chopard’s Twin technology, it features a twin barrel producing a power reserve of 65-hours and an exquisitely engraved micro-rotor in ethically-sourced 22kt gold.
POA, chopard.com or Architects of Time 021-421-4296
