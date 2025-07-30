Blast-ing onto the scene just five years ago, this theatrical model from Ulysse Nardin has all of the inner workings of its integrated UN-172 manufacture skeleton movement on full display, including a platinum micro-rotor at 12 o’clock and a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock.
Adding even more drama, the new Blast Sparkling Rainbow features a dazzling spectrum of 211 sapphires invisibly set into the 45mm white gold case, bezel, crown, dial and clasp. Combining unconventional design and technical triumph, this high‑jewellery knockout is limited to eight pieces.
POA, ulysse-nardin.com or Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.
Watch news
Over the rainbow
Ulysse Nardin’s Blast Sparkling Rainbow stuns with 211 sapphires and bold technical flair
Image: Supplied
Blast-ing onto the scene just five years ago, this theatrical model from Ulysse Nardin has all of the inner workings of its integrated UN-172 manufacture skeleton movement on full display, including a platinum micro-rotor at 12 o’clock and a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock.
Adding even more drama, the new Blast Sparkling Rainbow features a dazzling spectrum of 211 sapphires invisibly set into the 45mm white gold case, bezel, crown, dial and clasp. Combining unconventional design and technical triumph, this high‑jewellery knockout is limited to eight pieces.
POA, ulysse-nardin.com or Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.
You might also like...
Trends from Watches and Wonders 2025
The image of liberation
Good Times