Ulysse Nardin’s Blast Sparkling Rainbow
Ulysse Nardin’s Blast Sparkling Rainbow
Image: Supplied

Blast-ing onto the scene just five years ago, this theatrical model from Ulysse Nardin has all of the inner workings of its integrated UN-172 manufacture skeleton movement on full display, including a platinum micro-rotor at 12 o’clock and a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

Adding even more drama, the new Blast Sparkling Rainbow features a dazzling spectrum of 211 sapphires invisibly set into the 45mm white gold case, bezel, crown, dial and clasp. Combining unconventional design and technical triumph, this high‑jewellery knockout is limited to eight pieces.

POA, ulysse-nardin.com or Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.

You might also like...

Trends from Watches and Wonders 2025

From the array of calming, reassuring blue dials to the highest of complications, luxe brands made it clear that there is no time for complacency
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

The image of liberation

The Berneron Mirage 38 lets form follow audacious functioning
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago

Good Times

In a world of cut and paste, the Ulysse Nardin Freak S Nomad is one of a kind
Watches & Jewellery
8 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X