Resonating with its “art in motion” philosophy, Ressence expands its art watch series with a unique TYPE 8 design featuring German artist Daniel Engelberg’s colourful geometric style. Engaging the wearer on both an emotional and technical level, illusionary waves in a turquoise palette add a playful element to the pure “beyond hands” time-reading experience of the Type 8. Ressence watches eliminate the use of conventional raised hands and instead sub-dials are set seamlessly into a main disc and orbit one another, thanks to the patented Ressence Orbital Convex System.
POA, ressencewatches.com
Watch news
Ressence expands its art watch series
The Ressence Type 8 features German artist Daniel Engelberg’s colourful geometric style
Image: Supplied
