The Ressence Type 8
The Ressence Type 8
Image: Supplied

Resonating with its “art in motion” philosophy, Ressence expands its art watch series with a unique TYPE 8 design featuring German artist Daniel Engelberg’s colourful geometric style. Engaging the wearer on both an emotional and technical level, illusionary waves in a turquoise palette add a playful element to the pure “beyond hands” time-reading experience of the Type 8. Ressence watches eliminate the use of conventional raised hands and instead sub-dials are set seamlessly into a main disc and orbit one another, thanks to the patented Ressence Orbital Convex System.

POA, ressencewatches.com

You might also like...

The image of liberation

The Berneron Mirage 38 lets form follow audacious functioning
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

When the exceptional is the rule

One way to overcome the luxury slump is to refocus on novelty, rarity, and quality
Watches & Jewellery
6 months ago

These are the winners of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2024

Celebrating the best in watchmaking innovation and wonderment
Watches & Jewellery
8 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X