The audacious crew at H. Moser & Cie have chosen bold colour over discretion this season with three steel-cased Pioneer models in electrifying turquoise and orange. Among these is the 40mm Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua featuring an orange fumé dial, a one-minute flying tourbillon with skeletonised bridge, and leaf-shaped hands and inner flange in turquoise Super-LumiNova with a neon glow at sunset. Powered by the in-house automatic calibre HMC 805, this model comes on a turquoise rubber strap and is water resistant to 120m.
POA, h-moser.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie 0113254119
Watch news
Electrifying
The H. Moser & Cie Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua
Image: Supplied
