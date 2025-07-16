The H. Moser & Cie Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua
Image: Supplied

The audacious crew at H. Moser & Cie have chosen bold colour over discretion this season with three steel-cased Pioneer models in electrifying turquoise and orange. Among these is the 40mm Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua featuring an orange fumé dial, a one-minute flying tourbillon with skeletonised bridge, and leaf-shaped hands and inner flange in turquoise Super-LumiNova with a neon glow at sunset. Powered by the in-house automatic calibre HMC 805, this model comes on a turquoise rubber strap and is water resistant to 120m.

POA, h-moser.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie 0113254119

