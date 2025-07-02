From bold rings and statement necklaces to show-stopping earrings, these pieces bring drama and craftsmanship — whether crafted locally or further afield. Bold, brilliant, and cut just right — because why choose between extra and exquisite?
The Lotus Opal Ring and Treasure Necklace by London-based jewellery guru Solange Azagury-Partridge were recently worn by Julianne Moore in the hit Netflix series Sirens. We’re huge fans of Solange’s colourful, gem-laden designs that bring bold energy and artistry to every piece.
The Treasure Necklace is a stunner, featuring a magnificent 134.95-carat oval emerald cabochon that radiates a deep, lush green hue. Wrapped in 18-carat yellow gold serpents, it’s accented with three vibrant ruby cabochons totalling 20.37 carats, alongside two emerald-green piqué-à-jour enamel “gemstones” that add an exquisite touch of detail. The Lotus Opal Ring, set in 18-carat yellow gold with a satin finish, showcases a glowing opal cabochon. POA; solange.co.uk
Big look
These eye-catching jewels are all about big looks with fine detail: juicy tourmalines, glow-up opals, and diamonds that do the most
Image: Supplied
From bold rings and statement necklaces to show-stopping earrings, these pieces bring drama and craftsmanship — whether crafted locally or further afield. Bold, brilliant, and cut just right — because why choose between extra and exquisite?
The Lotus Opal Ring and Treasure Necklace by London-based jewellery guru Solange Azagury-Partridge were recently worn by Julianne Moore in the hit Netflix series Sirens. We’re huge fans of Solange’s colourful, gem-laden designs that bring bold energy and artistry to every piece.
The Treasure Necklace is a stunner, featuring a magnificent 134.95-carat oval emerald cabochon that radiates a deep, lush green hue. Wrapped in 18-carat yellow gold serpents, it’s accented with three vibrant ruby cabochons totalling 20.37 carats, alongside two emerald-green piqué-à-jour enamel “gemstones” that add an exquisite touch of detail. The Lotus Opal Ring, set in 18-carat yellow gold with a satin finish, showcases a glowing opal cabochon. POA; solange.co.uk
Shine on
Image: Supplied
What’s not to love about this unique sautoir necklace? Created by local favourites Charles Greig Jewellery, it features a long, elegant structure with stunning decorative details. Crafted in warm rose gold and mother-of-pearl and showcasing an impressive 9-carat pear-cut cognac diamond, this necklace is guaranteed to dazzle. Wear it front and centre, or let it make a dramatic statement cascading down the back of a low, sexy gown. R3 158 000; charlesgreig.co.za
It’s all about ear curation right now — the art of mixing and matching multiple pieces across different piercings to create a look that’s entirely your own. With this fun and expressive trend in mind, we’ve picked three knockout pairs of stud-style earrings by Joburg-based designer Geraldine Fenn. Don’t be fooled by their size — these little gems pack a serious punch. Each pair is thoughtfully crafted with carefully chosen stones and unexpected colour combinations. OTT queens can stack and layer them up, while minimalists can make a subtle statement with just one.
POA; tinselgallery.com
Image: Supplied
New Zealand-born, UK-based designer Jessica McCormack is having a major moment — with A-listers like Zendaya (rumour has it she designed the star’s engagement ring) and Zoë Kravitz, the brand’s first official ambassador, regularly spotted in her dazzling creations.
Her Fruit Salad collection is a joyful ode to sun-soaked summers and orchard days, capturing the season’s spirit with vibrant, fruit-inspired designs that blend playfulness with precision. A standout? The Forbidden Fruit Necklace — a showstopping piece set with 42.37 carats of mixed gems: 22.28ct round brilliant-cut sapphires, 10.88ct rubies, 2.90ct yellow sapphires, 2.75ct emeralds, 3.56ct orange sapphires, and a 0.20ct diamond. Sweet but far from subtle — and all the better for it. POA; jessicamccormack.com
You might also like...
These diamond jewels are forever
The Tinder matches (and jewellery) of our dreams
Into the wild