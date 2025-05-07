Butterfly high-jewellery necklace - in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Graff Butterfly - features a 5.04ct emerald-cut diamond positioned at the centre of a kaleidoscope of marquise butterflies, fluttering along a curved arc of 57.13ct snow-setpavé emeralds, POR, Graff
objet
Majestic beauty
The Graff Butterfly high-jewellery emerald necklace is a thing of ephemeral grace
Image: Graff
From the April edition of Wanted, 2025