Elevate your style with the Trinity Cushion necklace (extra-large model, to be exact) in a 43cm modern mix of white, rose, and yellow gold. This stunning piece continues the tribute to Cartier’s classic design, featuring three interlinked gold rings in a more angular cushion shape. POA, cartier.com
Beautiful things
An exquisite necklace is more than just an accessory — it’s a statement of pure luxury. Each of these pieces, whether chunky or floral, celebrates a gorgeous elegance
Image: Supplied
Looking for something understated yet uber-stylish? The So Move pink-gold diamond necklace by Messika is a standout choice. Recently, the brand has become a red-carpet favourite with “It girls” such as Cynthia Erivo and Gigi Hadid spotted wearing it. R88 900, Architects of Time & BHH Boutique V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, Hyde Park Corner 011 325 4119.
Image: Supplied
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Graff Butterfly, a symbol of the brand’s enduring legacy. We’re captivated by the delicate yet striking Pavé Butterfly necklace, crafted in white gold and featuring five asymmetrical diamond butterflies. POA, graff.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
There’s something ethereal and fairy-like about the 18kt rose-gold diamond garland necklace from Charles Greig Jewellers — it could easily belong in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. How could you not adore the delicate diamond flowers that adorn this piece? R243 000, charlesgreig.co.za
Image: Supplied
This gold chain-link necklace by Charles Greig Jewellers is jaw-dropping. Crafted from 18kt yellow gold and featuring 10.8ct of diamonds, we can imagine this versatile piece styled with either a sharply cut blazer or a glamorous ball gown. Either way, it’s a showstopper. R1 590 000, charlesgreig.co.za
