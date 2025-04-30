Messika Paris - Collier So Move
Image: Supplied

Looking for something understated yet uber-stylish? The So Move pink-gold diamond necklace by Messika is a standout choice. Recently, the brand has become a red-carpet favourite with “It girls” such as Cynthia Erivo and Gigi Hadid spotted wearing it. R88 900, Architects of Time & BHH Boutique V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, Hyde Park Corner 011 325 4119.

Graff White Diamond Pave Butterfly Necklace in White Gold
Image: Supplied

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Graff Butterfly, a symbol of the brand’s enduring legacy. We’re captivated by the delicate yet striking Pavé Butterfly necklace, crafted in white gold and featuring five asymmetrical diamond butterflies. POA, graff.com

Cartier Trinity
Image: Supplied

Elevate your style with the Trinity Cushion necklace (extra-large model, to be exact) in a 43cm modern mix of white, rose, and yellow gold. This stunning piece continues the tribute to Cartier’s classic design, featuring three interlinked gold rings in a more angular cushion shape. POA, cartier.com

Charles Greig Diamond Garland
Image: Supplied

There’s something ethereal and fairy-like about the 18kt rose-gold diamond garland necklace from Charles Greig Jewellers — it could easily belong in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. How could you not adore the delicate diamond flowers that adorn this piece? R243 000, charlesgreig.co.za

Charles Greig chain link necklace
Image: Supplied

This gold chain-link necklace by Charles Greig Jewellers is jaw-dropping. Crafted from 18kt yellow gold and featuring 10.8ct of diamonds, we can imagine this versatile piece styled with either a sharply cut blazer or a glamorous ball gown. Either way, it’s a showstopper. R1 590 000, charlesgreig.co.za

