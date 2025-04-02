Charles Greig 18kt rose-gold and diamond ear clips
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

 

Indulge in luxury with these exquisite 18kt rose-gold and diamond ear clips from Charles Greig Jewellery. Designed to elevate any ensemble, they embody the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and glamour. R225 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 011 325 4477

Image: Supplied

Graff 

Make a fierce statement with this stunning Fancy Vivid yellow-diamond ring from Graff, featuring the most intense sunshine hues. At its centre, three emerald-cut yellow diamonds are flanked by sparkling white baguette and round pavé diamonds, enhancing the brilliance of this extraordinary piece. POA, graff.com

 

Image: Supplied

Messika

“Ear curation” — the art of styling multiple jewellery pieces across one’s ear — is the trend to note. This stunning Messika Move Uno single-clip pavé drop-pendant earring, handcrafted in 18kt yellow gold and set with diamonds, clips on without the need for a piercing. Worn asymmetrically, the single earring stands out on its own. POA, BHH Boutique, V&A Waterfront, 021 418 1889, Hyde Park Corner, 011 325 4119

 

Image: Supplied

Cartier

This fierce rose-gold necklace from the Clash de Cartier collection adds an ace finishing touch to any outfit. Embracing duality, juxtaposition, and contrast, Clash de Cartier

blends classic elegance with eccentric flair. The necklace’s flexibility is the result of over 50 hours of meticulous assembly by hand. POA, Cartier Boutique, Sandton City or 011 666 2800

