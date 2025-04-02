Messika
“Ear curation” — the art of styling multiple jewellery pieces across one’s ear — is the trend to note. This stunning Messika Move Uno single-clip pavé drop-pendant earring, handcrafted in 18kt yellow gold and set with diamonds, clips on without the need for a piercing. Worn asymmetrically, the single earring stands out on its own. POA, BHH Boutique, V&A Waterfront, 021 418 1889, Hyde Park Corner, 011 325 4119
Sparkle and conquer
Power dressing, characterised by striking colour contrasts, sharp silhouettes, and padded shoulders, rose to prominence in the 1980s as a bold declaration of ambition and confidence. Why not unleash that unstoppable energy from the “Decade of Decadence” once more, adorning yourself with dazzling, dramatic jewels?
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
Indulge in luxury with these exquisite 18kt rose-gold and diamond ear clips from Charles Greig Jewellery. Designed to elevate any ensemble, they embody the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and glamour. R225 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 011 325 4477
Image: Supplied
Graff
Make a fierce statement with this stunning Fancy Vivid yellow-diamond ring from Graff, featuring the most intense sunshine hues. At its centre, three emerald-cut yellow diamonds are flanked by sparkling white baguette and round pavé diamonds, enhancing the brilliance of this extraordinary piece. POA, graff.com
Image: Supplied
Messika
Image: Supplied
Cartier
This fierce rose-gold necklace from the Clash de Cartier collection adds an ace finishing touch to any outfit. Embracing duality, juxtaposition, and contrast, Clash de Cartier
blends classic elegance with eccentric flair. The necklace’s flexibility is the result of over 50 hours of meticulous assembly by hand. POA, Cartier Boutique, Sandton City or 011 666 2800
