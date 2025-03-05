Playing with time
For Hermès, time is our playmate; the genesis of playfulness, freedom and escapism. The celestial dials of the mesmerising 43mm Arceau L’heure de la Lune have been given an update. Animated by the Hermès H1837 in-house movement with exclusive module, the two grey-gradient mobile counters gravitate around three new meteorite dials — blue grey Lunar, Vesta and Erg Chech — over 59 days, revealing mother-of-pearl moons, which simultaneously display the moon phases in both northern and southern hemispheres. Numbered limited edition, POA, Hermes.com or Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.
New in luxury watches March 2025
From iconic Louis Vuitton watchmaking to the celestial escapism of Hermés and Bell & Ross, this is the latest in the world of luxury watches
Image: Anita Schlaefli
Playing with time
Image: Supplied
In a flap
Debuting in 2009, the Spin Time is not only synonymous with Louis Vuitton but also the beginning of its journey into Haute Horlogerie. Inspired by flap displays at airports and train stations, the unique complication for this three-dimensional, jumping hours display was developed by La Fabrique du Temps, the movement maker to be integrated into LV’s Swiss manufacture two years later. Six novelties celebrate this iconic pillar of LV watchmaking with the new Tambour Taiko Spin Time limited collection having received both a stylistic makeover and redesigned mechanism to optimise the original concept. These include the Spin Time Air with “floating” display, the Antipole with added travel-time complication, and a spectacular central flying Tourbillon. More information and pricing, louisvuitton.com or LV stores on 011-784-9854 and 021-405-9700.
Image: Supplied
Magic of space
In times of crisis we find ourselves looking to the heavens for escapism and to reflect on the meaning of life and our place in the vast universe. From moon phase complications to meteorite dials, watch this space in 2025. The Bell & Ross BR-03 Astro features a deep blue aventurine dial with our home placed at the centre of a cosmic narrative. Unconventional “hands” powered by the calibre BR-CAL.327 mark the passing of time: Mars for the hours, the Moon for minutes, and a small satellite whizzes around in 60-second cycles. The 41mm black ceramic case is water resistant to 100m. POA, bellross.com or Sandton boutique 011-883-0666.
