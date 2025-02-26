Bulgari Serpenti ring
Bulgari Serpenti ring
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

 

Bulgari has become synonymous with its perennially popular Serpenti collection, first introduced in the 1940s. In January, it released the latest iteration, Serpenti Infinito, which coincides with the Chinese Year of the Snake. A symbol of strength and metamorphosis, the Serpenti ring is made up of pink gold, sapphires, and diamonds. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za

Graff white pear shape, oval and round diamond earrings
Graff white pear shape, oval and round diamond earrings
Image: Supplied

Graff

Elegant and très chic, these white-diamond earrings were worn by SA soprano Pretty Yende for her performance at the reopening of Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral. The silhouette of each earring is gently curved and the diamonds are angled to accentuate their brilliance, with a single line of pear-shaped diamonds suspended from an arrangement of pear-shaped, oval, and round diamonds. POA, graff.com

Charles Greig sapphire, diamond and pearl cross
Charles Greig sapphire, diamond and pearl cross
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

Cross-adorned statement jewellery is back — just ask pop stars Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa, who have both recently worn ornate cross pendants on the red carpet. Whether you are feeling saintly, love Madonna’s look in the Like a Prayer video, or are feeling inspired by the resurgence of Y2K fashion, this is the moment to invest in a divine sapphire, diamond, and pearl cross. R317 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 011 325 4477

Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami Signature S-Lock ring
Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami Signature S-Lock ring
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

Twenty years after Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first came together for an era-defining collaboration, they have once again hit it out of the park with the launch of Louis Vuitton x Murakami, an exciting reimagining of the original collection. This LV x TM Signature S-Lock ring features the Monogram Multicolore in 33 hues, gleaming rivets, an S-lock, and signature engraving.

R9 600, louisvuitton.com

You might also like....

Linked in diamonds

A captivating choker, pendant or collar necklace encrusted with diamonds, topaz, peridot, tourmaline, or emeralds will spruce up any outfit and have ...
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

Get your greens

Whether you prefer garnets, emeralds or malachite, green is perennially popular in the dazzling world of jewellery - and always good for you. It ...
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago

Gold and bold

From the days of the earliest African kings, we have long loved to adorn ourselves in the lustre of gold. Fast forward to 2024, and not much has ...
Watches & Jewellery
6 months ago

From the February edition of Wanted, 2025

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X