Bulgari
Bulgari has become synonymous with its perennially popular Serpenti collection, first introduced in the 1940s. In January, it released the latest iteration, Serpenti Infinito, which coincides with the Chinese Year of the Snake. A symbol of strength and metamorphosis, the Serpenti ring is made up of pink gold, sapphires, and diamonds. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za
Shine on
As jeweller Harry Winston, aptly known as the “King of Diamonds”, said, “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” Since we couldn’t agree more, here is a sprinkling of jaw-dropping jewels
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Graff
Elegant and très chic, these white-diamond earrings were worn by SA soprano Pretty Yende for her performance at the reopening of Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral. The silhouette of each earring is gently curved and the diamonds are angled to accentuate their brilliance, with a single line of pear-shaped diamonds suspended from an arrangement of pear-shaped, oval, and round diamonds. POA, graff.com
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
Cross-adorned statement jewellery is back — just ask pop stars Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa, who have both recently worn ornate cross pendants on the red carpet. Whether you are feeling saintly, love Madonna’s look in the Like a Prayer video, or are feeling inspired by the resurgence of Y2K fashion, this is the moment to invest in a divine sapphire, diamond, and pearl cross. R317 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 011 325 4477
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
Twenty years after Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first came together for an era-defining collaboration, they have once again hit it out of the park with the launch of Louis Vuitton x Murakami, an exciting reimagining of the original collection. This LV x TM Signature S-Lock ring features the Monogram Multicolore in 33 hues, gleaming rivets, an S-lock, and signature engraving.
R9 600, louisvuitton.com
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025