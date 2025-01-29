Cartier Chryseis Necklace
Cartier Chryseis Necklace
Image: Supplied

Chryseis necklace in platinum with rubellites, chrysoprase, onyx, and diamonds, POR, Cartier

 

Cartier Vamana Necklace
Cartier Vamana Necklace
Image: Supplied

Vamana necklace in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds, POR, Cartier

Serpenti Tubogas Necklace
Serpenti Tubogas Necklace
Image: Supplied

Serpenti Tubogas necklace in 18kt yellow gold set with pavé diamonds, POR, Bulgari

Pom Pom Dot by Pomellato Diamonds
Pom Pom Dot by Pomellato Diamonds
Image: Supplied

Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamond-and-mother-of-pearl necklace, R100 000;

Pomellato Pom Pom Dotwhite-diamond-and-mother-of-pearl bracelet, R80 000;

Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamond-and-mother-of pearl earrings, R120 500,all BHH Boutique

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Ring
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Ring
Image: Supplied

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton ring in yellow gold and diamonds, POR, Louis Vuitton

Charles Greig chain-link Ring
Charles Greig chain-link Ring
Image: Supplied

Chain-linkring, R56 900, Charles Greig

From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury. 

