Chryseis necklace in platinum with rubellites, chrysoprase, onyx, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Vamana necklace in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Serpenti Tubogas necklace in 18kt yellow gold set with pavé diamonds, POR, Bulgari
Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamond-and-mother-of-pearl necklace, R100 000;
Pomellato Pom Pom Dotwhite-diamond-and-mother-of-pearl bracelet, R80 000;
Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamond-and-mother-of pearl earrings, R120 500,all BHH Boutique
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton ring in yellow gold and diamonds, POR, Louis Vuitton
Chain-linkring, R56 900, Charles Greig
From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
These diamond jewels are forever
Invest in these striking (and adorable) beauties for the long haul
