Chryseis necklace in platinum with rubellites, chrysoprase, onyx, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Vamana necklace in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Serpenti Tubogasnecklace in 18kt yellowgold set with pavédiamonds, POR, Bulgari
Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamondand-mother-of-pearl necklace,R100 000;
Pomellato Pom Pom Dotwhite-diamond-and-mother-of-pearlbracelet, R80 000;
Pomellato Pom PomDot white-diamond-and-mother-ofpearlearrings, R120 500,all BHH Boutique
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton ring in yellow gold and diamonds, POR, Louis Vuitton
Chain-linkring, R56 9OO,Charles Greig
From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
These diamond jewels are forever
Invest in these striking (and adorable) beauties for the long haul
Image: Supplied
Chryseis necklace in platinum with rubellites, chrysoprase, onyx, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Image: Supplied
Vamana necklace in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds, POR, Cartier
Image: Supplied
Serpenti Tubogasnecklace in 18kt yellowgold set with pavédiamonds, POR, Bulgari
Image: Supplied
Pomellato Pom Pom Dot white-diamondand-mother-of-pearl necklace,R100 000;
Pomellato Pom Pom Dotwhite-diamond-and-mother-of-pearlbracelet, R80 000;
Pomellato Pom PomDot white-diamond-and-mother-ofpearlearrings, R120 500,all BHH Boutique
Image: Supplied
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton ring in yellow gold and diamonds, POR, Louis Vuitton
Image: Supplied
Chain-linkring, R56 9OO,Charles Greig
You might also like....
Linked in diamonds
Get your greens
Gold and bold
From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.