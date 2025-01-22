DG crystal-embellished earrings, R16 750;
Kim Dolce & Gabbana crystalchoker, R21 000;
Bustier, R17 000, all Dolce & Gabbana;
Gloves, stylist’s own;
Crystal cuff, R26 000;
Chantilly-lace skirt, R64 000, both Dolce & Gabbana;
Shorts, stylist’s own
Producuion: Sahil Harilal
Fashion Director Sharon Armstrong
Photographer Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma
Photographer’s Assistant Nicholai Thomas, Ayden Pizani, Nkateko Mondhlana
Studio and Lighting Glow Hire
Hair Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost
Hair Assistant Nishaam Bhana
Makeup Annice Roux Gerber and Alexandra Botha/ Lampost
Makeup Assistant Jennifer Krug
Production Assistant Jennifer Krug
Cover Story
The Tinder matches (and jewellery) of our dreams
Swipe right
Image: Aart Verrips
Submariner Date 41mm watch in Oyster steel and yellow gold, R311 OOO, Rolex;
Briefs, R1 O99, (pack of 3), Calvin Klein
Image: Aart Verrips
H&M bodysuit, R249, Superbalist;
Panthère deCartier large-model watchin yellow gold, POR;
Love bracelet medium modelin yellow gold, POR, bothCartier;
Stockings, stylist’s own
Image: Aart Verrips
From top:
Mesmera all-round scatterednecklace, R6 090;
Harmonia all-round choker,R9 300;
Dextera necklace, R7 590;
Harmoniapendant, R3 290;
Harmonia cuff, R9 300;
Harmonia bracelet, R9 300, all Swarovski;
Denim jeans, R1 099, Levi’s
Image: Aart Verrips
Cartier Santos Automatic large- model watch in yellow gold and steel, R248 OOO, L’Atelier Paris;
Denim jeans, R3 299, Calvin Klein
Image: Aart Verrips
Flower stud earrings,R283 000;
Garland necklaces, R243 000 each;
Flower ring,R390 000, all CharlesGreig;
Gloves, stylist’s own;
Skirt, R749, H&M
Image: Aart Verrips
Nanis earrings,R101 000;
Nanis necklace, R557 200, both Elegance Jewellers
Image: Aart Verrips
Lepage Evidence stud earrings, R120 500;
Fred Chance Infinie double-row pink-gold-and-diamond necklace, R126 OOO, both L’Atelier Paris;
Relaxed trucker jacket, R1 599; 512
Slim taper jeans, R1 199, both Levi’s;
Fred Force 10 medium pink-gold-and-diamond ring, R76 500;
Fred Force 10pink-gold link medium cable, R51 000, with Fred Force 10 pink-gold-and-diamond medium buckle, R56 000, all L’Atelier Paris
Image: Aart Verrips
Tubogas necklace in 18kt yellow gold, R408 000;
Serpenti necklace in 18kt yellow gold, set with black onyx eyes and pavé diamonds, R860 000, both Bulgari;
Harness, stylist’s own;
H&M Studio Collection shorts, R2 299, Superbalist;
Stockings, stylist’s own
Image: Aart Verrips
Black Bay 41mm watch on steel bracelet, R84 400,Tudor;
Briefs, R1 099 (pack of 3);
Denim jeans, R3 299, both Calvin Klein
Image: Aart Verrips
Speedmaster 38mm watch in 18kt Sedna gold, R1 030 000, Omega;
Briefs, model’s own,
Patent trousers, R429, H&M
Image: Aart Verrips
Pomellato Together earrings, R89 000, BHH Boutique;
Knitted jersey, R38O, Foschini;
Balconette bra, R500, Bras N Things;
Skirt, R16O, Mr Price;
Chopard Happy Hearts rose-gold twist diamond ring, R97 780;
Chopard Happy Sport automatic 33mm ladies watch in 18kt rose gold, POR;
Chopard Happy Hearts bangles in rose gold and black onyx, R74 300 each;
Chopard Happy Hearts bracelet in rose gold, diamond, and mother-of-pearl, R198 720;
Chopard HappyDiamonds ring in rose gold with mother-of-pearl inlay, R154 580, all BHH Boutique
Image: Aart Verrips
Feathered cape, stylist’s own;
Lace-tattoo bodysuit, R12 420, Wolford;
Angelica shorts, R400, Bras N Things;
Stockings, stylist’s own;
Hermès H08 rose-gold 42mm watch with DLC titanium on black dial with rubber strap, R326 000, BHH Boutique;
Stud leather stilettos, R3 890, Europa Art
Image: Aart Verrips
Headwrap, stylist’s own;
Pomellato Together earrings, R89 000;
Pomellato Catene necklace, POR, both BHH Boutique
Image: Aart Verrips
Undershirt, R1 399 (pack of 2), Calvin Klein;
Breitling Navitimer Automatic GMT41 watch, R133 500,Charles Greig;
Briefs R1 099 (pack of 3);
Slim-fit jeans, R3 799, both Calvin Klein
Image: Aart Verrips
Necktie and corset, stylist’s own;
Briefs, R1 099 (pack of 3), Calvin Klein;
Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Automatic, 44mm, DLC titanium watch, R175 000, TAG Heuer
Image: Aart Verrips
Earrings; undershirt, both model’s own;
Star Legacy Automatic Date 43MM watch, limited edition of 8OO, R76 000, Montblanc;
Trousers, R28O, MRP
Image: Aart Verrips
From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.