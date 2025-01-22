Kyle / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

Submariner Date 41mm watch in Oyster steel and yellow gold, R311 OOO, Rolex;

Briefs, R1 O99, (pack of 3), Calvin Klein

 

Joa / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

H&M bodysuit, R249, Superbalist;

Panthère deCartier large-model watchin yellow gold, POR;

Love bracelet medium modelin yellow gold, POR, bothCartier;

Stockings, stylist’s own

Kundai / Aura
Image: Aart Verrips

From top:

Mesmera all-round scatterednecklace, R6 090;

Harmonia all-round choker,R9 300;

Dextera necklace, R7 590;

Harmoniapendant, R3 290;

Harmonia cuff, R9 300;

Harmonia bracelet, R9 300, all Swarovski;

Denim jeans, R1 099, Levi’s

Federico / Aura
Image: Aart Verrips

Cartier Santos Automatic large- model watch in yellow gold and steel, R248 OOO, L’Atelier Paris;

Denim jeans, R3 299, Calvin Klein

Dominique / Kult
Image: Aart Verrips

Flower stud earrings,R283 000;

Garland necklaces, R243 000 each;

Flower ring,R390 000, all CharlesGreig;

Gloves, stylist’s own;

Skirt, R749, H&M

Josh / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

Nanis earrings,R101 000;

Nanis necklace, R557 200, both Elegance Jewellers

Lebu / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

Lepage Evidence stud earrings, R120 500;

Fred Chance Infinie double-row pink-gold-and-diamond necklace, R126 OOO, both L’Atelier Paris;

Relaxed trucker jacket, R1 599; 512

Slim taper jeans, R1 199, both Levi’s;

Fred Force 10 medium pink-gold-and-diamond ring, R76 500;

Fred Force 10pink-gold link medium cable, R51 000, with Fred Force 10 pink-gold-and-diamond medium buckle, R56 000, all L’Atelier Paris

Alecia / Kult
Image: Aart Verrips

Tubogas necklace in 18kt yellow gold, R408 000;

Serpenti necklace in 18kt yellow gold, set with black onyx eyes and pavé diamonds, R860 000, both Bulgari;

Harness, stylist’s own;

H&M Studio Collection shorts, R2 299, Superbalist;

Stockings, stylist’s own

Jordan / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

Black Bay 41mm watch on steel bracelet, R84 400,Tudor;

Briefs, R1 099 (pack of 3);

Denim jeans, R3 299, both Calvin Klein

Nelson / Sister Management
Image: Aart Verrips

Speedmaster 38mm watch in 18kt Sedna gold, R1 030 000, Omega;

Briefs, model’s own,

Patent trousers, R429, H&M

Rochele / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

Pomellato Together earrings, R89 000, BHH Boutique;

Knitted jersey, R38O, Foschini;

Balconette bra, R500, Bras N Things;

Skirt, R16O, Mr Price;

Chopard Happy Hearts rose-gold twist diamond ring, R97 780;

Chopard Happy Sport automatic 33mm ladies watch in 18kt rose gold, POR;

Chopard Happy Hearts bangles in rose gold and black onyx, R74 300 each;

Chopard Happy Hearts bracelet in rose gold, diamond, and mother-of-pearl, R198 720;

Chopard HappyDiamonds ring in rose gold with mother-of-pearl inlay, R154 580, all BHH Boutique

Alexandria / Ice
Image: Aart Verrips

Feathered cape, stylist’s own;

Lace-tattoo bodysuit, R12 420, Wolford;

Angelica shorts, R400, Bras N Things;

Stockings, stylist’s own;

Hermès H08 rose-gold 42mm watch with DLC titanium on black dial with rubber strap, R326 000, BHH Boutique;

Stud leather stilettos, R3 890, Europa Art

Brian S / Fanjam
Image: Aart Verrips

Headwrap, stylist’s own;

Pomellato Together earrings, R89 000;

Pomellato Catene necklace, POR, both BHH Boutique

Aaron / Kult
Image: Aart Verrips

Undershirt, R1 399 (pack of 2), Calvin Klein;

Breitling Navitimer Automatic GMT41 watch, R133 500,Charles Greig;

Briefs R1 099 (pack of 3);

Slim-fit jeans, R3 799, both Calvin Klein

Brad / Aura
Image: Aart Verrips

Necktie and corset, stylist’s own;

Briefs, R1 099 (pack of 3), Calvin Klein;

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Automatic, 44mm, DLC titanium watch, R175 000, TAG Heuer

Mordecai / My Friend Ned
Image: Aart Verrips

Earrings; undershirt, both model’s own;

Star Legacy Automatic Date 43MM watch, limited edition of 8OO, R76 000, Montblanc;

Trousers, R28O, MRP

Palesa / Boss
Image: Aart Verrips

DG crystal-embellished earrings, R16 750;

Kim Dolce & Gabbana crystalchoker, R21 000;

Bustier, R17 000, all Dolce & Gabbana;

Gloves, stylist’s own;

Crystal cuff, R26 000;

Chantilly-lace skirt, R64 000, both Dolce & Gabbana;

Shorts, stylist’s own

 

Producuion: Sahil Harilal

Fashion Director Sharon Armstrong

Photographer Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma 

Photographer’s Assistant Nicholai Thomas, Ayden Pizani, Nkateko Mondhlana 

Studio and Lighting Glow Hire 

Hair Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost 

Hair Assistant Nishaam Bhana 

Makeup Annice Roux Gerber and Alexandra Botha/ Lampost 

Makeup Assistant Jennifer Krug 

Production Assistant Jennifer Krug

From the 2024/2025 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
