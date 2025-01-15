White-gold-and-diamond belle époque garland-style necklace, R445 000, Charles Greig
Production: Sahil Harilal
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
Objet
Night shade
Delicate details and a belle époque flourish make for a deadly combination
White-gold-and-diamond belle époque garland-style necklace, R445 000, Charles Greig
Production: Sahil Harilal
You might also like....
Full transparency
Linked in diamonds
Shine so bright
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.