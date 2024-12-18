Knitted sweater, R25 47O, Balmain;
Diamond garland necklace, R445 OOO; freshwater-pearl-and-diamond necklace, R257 OOO, both Charles Greig
Shirt, R19 75O; silver logo crystal necklace, R36 OOO; choker necklace with pendant, R28 OOO, all Dolce & Gabbana
Dress shirt, R19 76O; printed shirt, R26 45O, both Balmain; gem earrings, R42 8OO; multi-gem necklaces, R175 OOO-R177 OOO, all Elegance Jewellers
Polo shirt, R27 4OO, Gucci;
Serpenti two-coil 18kt rose-gold necklace, with black onyx eyes and pavé diamonds on the head and tail, POR, Bulgari
Shirt, R23 OOO; T-shirt, R19 8OO; My LV Chains pearl necklace, R24 7OO; LV Dazzle necklace, R16 OOO, all Louis Vuitton
Casablanca sweater, R14 OOO, Yawa;
Pomellato Nudo collar necklace, R451 5OO; Pomellato Nudo chain necklace, R681 5OO, both Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Production: Sahil Harilal
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
Confessions of a shopaholic
The best summer treat? Beautiful jewels, of course
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Knitted sweater, R25 47O, Balmain;
Diamond garland necklace, R445 OOO; freshwater-pearl-and-diamond necklace, R257 OOO, both Charles Greig
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Shirt, R19 75O; silver logo crystal necklace, R36 OOO; choker necklace with pendant, R28 OOO, all Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Dress shirt, R19 76O; printed shirt, R26 45O, both Balmain; gem earrings, R42 8OO; multi-gem necklaces, R175 OOO-R177 OOO, all Elegance Jewellers
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Polo shirt, R27 4OO, Gucci;
Serpenti two-coil 18kt rose-gold necklace, with black onyx eyes and pavé diamonds on the head and tail, POR, Bulgari
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Shirt, R23 OOO; T-shirt, R19 8OO; My LV Chains pearl necklace, R24 7OO; LV Dazzle necklace, R16 OOO, all Louis Vuitton
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Casablanca sweater, R14 OOO, Yawa;
Pomellato Nudo collar necklace, R451 5OO; Pomellato Nudo chain necklace, R681 5OO, both Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Production: Sahil Harilal
You might also like....
Just dandy
Candy Crush
Dawn of the red
From the 2024 / 25 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.