Charles Greig & Balmain
Charles Greig & Balmain
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Knitted sweater, R25 47O, Balmain;

 

Diamond garland necklace, R445 OOO; freshwater-pearl-and-diamond necklace, R257 OOO, both Charles Greig

 

Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Shirt, R19 75O; silver logo crystal necklace, R36 OOO; choker necklace with pendant, R28 OOO, all Dolce & Gabbana

Elegance Jewellers & Balmain
Elegance Jewellers & Balmain
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Dress shirt, R19 76O; printed shirt, R26 45O, both Balmain; gem earrings, R42 8OO; multi-gem necklaces, R175 OOO-R177 OOO, all Elegance Jewellers

Gucci & Bvlgari
Gucci & Bvlgari
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Polo shirt, R27 4OO, Gucci;

Serpenti two-coil 18kt rose-gold necklace, with black onyx eyes and pavé diamonds on the head and tail, POR, Bulgari

Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Shirt, R23 OOO; T-shirt, R19 8OO; My LV Chains pearl necklace, R24 7OO; LV Dazzle necklace, R16 OOO, all Louis Vuitton

Pomallato & Casablanca
Pomallato & Casablanca
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Casablanca sweater, R14 OOO, Yawa;

Pomellato Nudo collar necklace, R451 5OO; Pomellato Nudo chain necklace, R681 5OO, both Boutique Haute Horlogerie

 

Production: Sahil Harilal

