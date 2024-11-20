Patrick Mavros
Into the wild
Nature-inspired jewellery is certainly back in vogue. From feisty felines and sinuous snakes to a melange of winged creatures, a jungle of animal and insect motifs is waiting to be embraced
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
Something is abuzz in the world of fashion and jewellery right now and that is bee-themed jewellery. This regal pendant by Charles Greig is a perfect example of the trend. With its crown and bee motif, along with blue sapphires, freshwater pearl, and chalcedony, it really is the bees’ knees. R257 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 8881
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
Bulgari’s Serpenti range has been a symbol of endless metamorphosis since 1948. For decades, the collection has taken the transformative nature of snakes and their ability to shed their skin and so renew their power as a design cue. This captivating Serpenti 18kt rose-gold pendant necklace is masterfully set with dazzling pavé diamonds and mesmerising rubellite eyes. It blends superior craftsmanship with magnificent wearability. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Geraldine Fenn
These gold-and-emerald earrings featuring the image of a crane were created by Joburg-based contemporary jewellery designer Geraldine Fenn. She made them by taking a wax impression of an old metal pin, casting the wax in gold, and setting emeralds into the studs. She says, “I like that it looks like they have just beendug up in a field somewhere in rural England. That’s the goal with all my pieces using impressions in wax — I want them to feel like they have a real history of being in the world.”POA, tinselgallery.com
Image: Supplied
Patrick Mavros
For the sartorially forward gentleman or -woman, adding a pair of elegant and eye-catching cufflinks to a crisp white cuff is a must. The Walking Lion cufflinks, in gold, from Patrick Mavros are a sophisticated, modern depiction of the big cat. Handmade in 18kt gold, the cufflinks feature a spring mechanism. R136 000, za.patrickmavros.com or 071 780 7776
