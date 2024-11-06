RM 27-05 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal
Rafa might be stepping down from professional tennis but his 14-year partnership with Richard Mille is still at peak performance. It began with the ultra-light RM 027 Tourbillon “Rafael Nadal”, weighing just 20g yet robust enough to withstand extreme shock. The new RM 27-05 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal is still the world’s lightest tourbillon with a titanium and Carbon TPT architecture of 11.5g that can resist a g-force of 14 000, making it the most indestructible tourbillon as well. POA, richardmille.com
The latest in the world of luxury watches November 2024
Rafael Nadal and Porsche Panamericana inspire this month’s selection of new fine watches
M.A.D.1S
The M.A.D.1S is Maximilian Büsser and the MB&F team’s fifth release since 2021 in the M.A.D.Editions. The new 42mm stainless-steel timepiece is powered by the La Joux-Perret G101 automatic movement. The “S” stands for slimmer profile (now 15mm), the single-cylinder hour display seen through an exhibition window on the side of the case, and the first Swiss-made calibre in the series with unidirectional winding that produces the fidget-spinner effect of the three-blade rotor. R60 000 or so, if you secure your order in the lottery. madgallery.net
Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana
The 41mm black-dialled TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph was the first watch ad you’d have seen in our launch edition in 2004. Twenty years on, the Carrera is an entirely different beast yet has managed to weave expressions of its original DNA into the evolving design. The shimmering new Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana marks a historic partnership between two heritage brands and the legendary cross-country rally that inspired the original Carrera chronograph from 1963. POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500
