Pomellato
Luxury Italian fine jeweller Pomellato’s Nudo Riviere necklace is a stellar piece of contemporary design. It features rose gold with four London blue topaz, three sky-blue topaz, and an impressive 335 white diamonds. Despite this glorious glut of sparkling jewels, it still manages to be elegant with real wearability. POA, BHH Boutique Hyde Park 011 325 4119 and V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, bhhboutique.co.za, Architects of Time 011 669 0790.
Linked in diamonds
A captivating choker, pendant or collar necklace encrusted with diamonds, topaz, peridot, tourmaline, or emeralds will spruce up any outfit and have all eyes on your décolletage
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
This radiant London blue topaz, peridot, and green-tourmaline necklace is from Charles Greig. The intense hues of this piece are reminiscent of the ocean, with a range of sparkling blues and greens set in yellow gold. This is undoubtedly an accessory that will get everyone’s attention. R510 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The divine lariat-style Seduction necklace from Louis Vuitton is part of its new high-jewellery collection called “Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds”. This impressive platinum and yellow-gold necklace features one 2.07ct octagonal step-cut emerald, a 1.06ct LV Monogram Star-cut diamond, and an excess of smaller diamonds. POA, louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
This is an important year for the Charles Greig brand, which celebrates 125 years as one of South Africa’s premier jewellery makers. Over a century later and it is still creating masterpieces, like this seriously dramatic 18kt yellow-gold and diamond-encrusted necklace. R1 490 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 8881.
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.