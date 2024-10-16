Pomellato Nudo Riviere necklace
Pomellato Nudo Riviere necklace
Image: Supplied

Pomellato

 

Luxury Italian fine jeweller Pomellato’s Nudo Riviere necklace is a stellar piece of contemporary design. It features rose gold with four London blue topaz, three sky-blue topaz, and an impressive 335 white diamonds. Despite this glorious glut of sparkling jewels, it still manages to be elegant with real wearability. POA, BHH Boutique Hyde Park 011 325 4119 and V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, bhhboutique.co.za, Architects of Time 011 669 0790.

 

Charles Greig London blue topaz, peridot, and green-tourmaline necklace
Charles Greig London blue topaz, peridot, and green-tourmaline necklace
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

This radiant London blue topaz, peridot, and green-tourmaline necklace is from Charles Greig. The intense hues of this piece are reminiscent of the ocean, with a range of sparkling blues and greens set in yellow gold. This is undoubtedly an accessory that will get everyone’s attention. R510 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888

Louis Vuitton Seduction necklace
Louis Vuitton Seduction necklace
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The divine lariat-style Seduction necklace from Louis Vuitton is part of its new high-jewellery collection called “Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds”. This impressive platinum and yellow-gold necklace features one 2.07ct octagonal step-cut emerald, a 1.06ct LV Monogram Star-cut diamond, and an excess of smaller diamonds. POA, louisvuitton.com

Charles Greig 18kt yellow-gold and diamond-encrusted necklace
Charles Greig 18kt yellow-gold and diamond-encrusted necklace
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

This is an important year for the Charles Greig brand, which celebrates 125 years as one of South Africa’s premier jewellery makers. Over a century later and it is still creating masterpieces, like this seriously dramatic 18kt yellow-gold and diamond-encrusted necklace. R1 490 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 8881.

 

You might also like....

Shine so bright

This round-up of jewels is for anyone who believes that a diamond truly is a girl’s (and boy’s) best friend. Set in various metals and styles, these ...
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

Just dandy

Anybody can wear this opulent round-up of bling, especially in today’s gloriously fluid world
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

Candy Crush

A bold burst of colour lifts the mood and expands the day
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X