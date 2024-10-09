Gucci G-Timeless Planetarium
Who needs a disco ball when you have the 40mm white-gold Gucci G-Timeless Planetarium? At the push of a button, its Calibre GGC.1976.DS animates a rainbow of 12 precious stones, which twirl on themselves and dance clockwise around a central dancing-hours flying tourbillon adorned with a diamond-set star — the movement is named after the Orion Nebula NGC 1976, one of the galaxy’s brightest. In a further display of technical prowess, blue sapphire hands rotate on independent timing discs. POA, gucci.com
New in luxury watches October 2024
High fashion meets adventurous watchmaking in these colourful time pieces
Image: Supplied
Tambour Slim Vivienne Jumping Hours Sakura
Louis Vuitton’s adventurous mascot Vivienne has returned from outer space to indulge in springtime in Japan. The Tambour Slim Vivienne Jumping Hours Sakura captures her fourth adventure through its delightful hand-painted and gem-set pink mother-of-pearl dial. The Calibre LV180 animates the time display through two apertures that alternate between revealing a blossom or the hour, while a cherry blossom appears to float across the dial to indicate the minutes. POA, louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Gucci G-Timeless Planetarium
Who needs a disco ball when you have the 40mm white-gold Gucci G-Timeless Planetarium? At the push of a button, its Calibre GGC.1976.DS animates a rainbow of 12 precious stones, which twirl on themselves and dance clockwise around a central dancing-hours flying tourbillon adorned with a diamond-set star — the movement is named after the Orion Nebula NGC 1976, one of the galaxy’s brightest. In a further display of technical prowess, blue sapphire hands rotate on independent timing discs. POA, gucci.com
Image: Supplied
Ralph Lauren Polo
The new Ralph Lauren Polo watch collection is pared back yet prepped for summer action with high-performance cred and bold, colourful graphics. A choice of blue or green anodised-aluminium rotating bezels, paired with red or orange caoutchouc straps, brings a contemporary edge to the classic design. Indexes and hands are lacquered with white Super-LumiNova. A 42mm polished stainless-steel case houses the calibre RL200 automatic Swiss movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Water resistance is to 100m. $1 690,
ralphlauren.com
You might also like....
From here to eternity
The latest in the world of luxury watches
Natural wonders