Panthère de Cartier ring
Panthère de Cartier ring
Image: Supplied

Cartier

 

The panther is the most elegant of creatures, so it’s only fitting that this feline has come to represent Cartier. Introduced to the brand in the first half of the 20th century, it first appeared on the cover of a cigarette case and later as a glittering brooch. The Panthère collection is still going strong in 2024, with this Panthère de Cartier ring in yellow gold, onyx, 242 brilliant-cut diamonds and, of course, two emeralds, set as the panther’s piercing eyes. POA, Cartier Boutique, Sandton City or 011 666 2800

 

Solange Chromium earrings
Solange Chromium earrings
Image: Supplied

Solange Azagury-Partridge

The Misfit earrings by British designer Solange Azagury-Partridge feature an array of cabochon and faceted emeralds in a variety of shapes and sizes. The mismatched earrings are all about working with what you have and staying true to yourself. Pop them on and celebrate all the idiosyncratic outsiders, one shimmering emerald at a time. POA, solange.co.uk

 

Charles Greig bangle
Charles Greig bangle
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

This delicate and understated 18ct yellow-gold bangle is bejewelled with showstopping tsavorite, a rare variety of green garnet, and interspersed with London blue topaz. Subtle and tasteful, it still manages to exude a youthfulness with its vibrant hues.

R177 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888

 

Chopard Happy Hearts pendant
Chopard Happy Hearts pendant
Image: Supplied

Chopard

This Happy Hearts pendant is just one piece of the wider Chopard Happy Heart collection and includes an emblematic moving diamond and the brand’s talisman heart. The

pendant is made of ethical rose gold, diamonds, and showstopping bright- green malachite. Many cultures throughout history have believed that the mineral is a source of protection and transformation, so maybe it’s time to treat yourself to

a trinket. POA, Architects of Time, 011 669 0790 or BHH Boutique, V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889; Hyde Park Corner 011 325 4119

You might also like....

Candy Crush

A bold burst of colour lifts the mood and expands the day
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

An earful

With an abundance of diamonds and a generous sprinkling of gems, these head-turners are bold, brazen, and sure to get you noticed
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

Dawn of the red

From vivid vermillion to moody maroon, red rarely goes out of fashion
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X