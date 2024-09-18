Chopard
Get your greens
Whether you prefer garnets, emeralds or malachite, green is perennially popular in the dazzling world of jewellery - and always good for you. It pairs perfectly with diamonds and a warm yellow gold, so go wild and adorn yourself with these gorgeous jewels
Image: Supplied
Cartier
The panther is the most elegant of creatures, so it’s only fitting that this feline has come to represent Cartier. Introduced to the brand in the first half of the 20th century, it first appeared on the cover of a cigarette case and later as a glittering brooch. The Panthère collection is still going strong in 2024, with this Panthère de Cartier ring in yellow gold, onyx, 242 brilliant-cut diamonds and, of course, two emeralds, set as the panther’s piercing eyes. POA, Cartier Boutique, Sandton City or 011 666 2800
Image: Supplied
Solange Azagury-Partridge
The Misfit earrings by British designer Solange Azagury-Partridge feature an array of cabochon and faceted emeralds in a variety of shapes and sizes. The mismatched earrings are all about working with what you have and staying true to yourself. Pop them on and celebrate all the idiosyncratic outsiders, one shimmering emerald at a time. POA, solange.co.uk
Image: Supplied
Charles Greig
This delicate and understated 18ct yellow-gold bangle is bejewelled with showstopping tsavorite, a rare variety of green garnet, and interspersed with London blue topaz. Subtle and tasteful, it still manages to exude a youthfulness with its vibrant hues.
R177 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888
Image: Supplied
Chopard
This Happy Hearts pendant is just one piece of the wider Chopard Happy Heart collection and includes an emblematic moving diamond and the brand’s talisman heart. The
pendant is made of ethical rose gold, diamonds, and showstopping bright- green malachite. Many cultures throughout history have believed that the mineral is a source of protection and transformation, so maybe it’s time to treat yourself to
a trinket. POA, Architects of Time, 011 669 0790 or BHH Boutique, V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889; Hyde Park Corner 011 325 4119
