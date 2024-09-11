Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 38 “Night Tide”
Image: Supplied

Night tide

 

Celebrating the powerful pull of the moon on our seas, the Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 38 “Night Tide” features a cosmic moon-phase aperture where the moon disc appears from behind a wave in mother-of-pearl and ruthenium, illuminated by diamonds. Inside its 38mm white-gold case, set with 80 high-clarity diamonds, the A&S1612 hand-wound calibre powers a moon disc almost as large as the movement itself, ensuring moon-phase accuracy of 122 years. On display through its sapphire case back, the calibre is almost as spectacular as the dial. POA, arnoldandson.com

Louis Moinet Black Moon
Image: Supplied

Black moon

Rather than placing our nocturnal companion in an aperture, the Louis Moinet Black Moon has a unique central display for the lunar cycle. Two lunar meteorite fragments are mounted on a domed central disc to represent the full moon and the new moon, while the red index at 3 o’clock points to the current phase. An openwork zone between 8 and 10 o’clock adds depth to the three-dimensionality of the dial by revealing the balance wheel, escapement, and bridges of the self-winding calibre. POA, louismoinet.com

Ressence Type 3
Image: Supplied

Horological revelation

The Ressence Type 3 was awarded the prestigious GPHG “Horological Revelation” Prize in 2013 for its unique rotating-discs display and oil-filled domed crystal, making it perfectly readable from all angles. The design-led brand now celebrates a coveted “Best of the Best” distinction for its Type 3 BB2 novelty at the recent Red Dot Design Awards. Pebble-shaped, it has gently curving sapphire glass on the front and back, connecting harmoniously with the matt-black DLC-coated titanium case. POA, ressencewatches.com

