Night tide
Celebrating the powerful pull of the moon on our seas, the Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 38 “Night Tide” features a cosmic moon-phase aperture where the moon disc appears from behind a wave in mother-of-pearl and ruthenium, illuminated by diamonds. Inside its 38mm white-gold case, set with 80 high-clarity diamonds, the A&S1612 hand-wound calibre powers a moon disc almost as large as the movement itself, ensuring moon-phase accuracy of 122 years. On display through its sapphire case back, the calibre is almost as spectacular as the dial. POA, arnoldandson.com
New in luxury watches September 2024
This is the latest in the world of fine watches
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Black moon
Rather than placing our nocturnal companion in an aperture, the Louis Moinet Black Moon has a unique central display for the lunar cycle. Two lunar meteorite fragments are mounted on a domed central disc to represent the full moon and the new moon, while the red index at 3 o’clock points to the current phase. An openwork zone between 8 and 10 o’clock adds depth to the three-dimensionality of the dial by revealing the balance wheel, escapement, and bridges of the self-winding calibre. POA, louismoinet.com
Image: Supplied
Horological revelation
The Ressence Type 3 was awarded the prestigious GPHG “Horological Revelation” Prize in 2013 for its unique rotating-discs display and oil-filled domed crystal, making it perfectly readable from all angles. The design-led brand now celebrates a coveted “Best of the Best” distinction for its Type 3 BB2 novelty at the recent Red Dot Design Awards. Pebble-shaped, it has gently curving sapphire glass on the front and back, connecting harmoniously with the matt-black DLC-coated titanium case. POA, ressencewatches.com
