Louis Vuitton’s new fine diamond collection celebrates the iconic LV Monogram Star diamonds, showcasing a bold and innovative cut that embodies Louis Vuitton’s timeless design. Instantly recognisable with its fifty-three facets with pointed ends, it reprises the star-shaped monogram flower created by Georges-Louis Vuitton in 1896.
The collection offers unique creations that transcend individual personalities and spark universal emotions, reaffirming our attachments to ourselves and others as well as the shared moments together.
Designed by artistic director for watches and jewellery Francesca Amfitheatrof, the collection comprises rings, unisex bands, earrings and pendants, all paying tribute to the Maison’s signature aesthetic. This LV Diamonds collection introduces Louis Vuitton’s first-ever Diamonds Certificate, which reflects the Maison’s commitment to transparency and responsible sourcing.
The file lists each diamond’s weight, colour, purity and cut quality, while also tracking its journey from the country where the diamond was extracted to its arrival in its case, through the workshops in which it was cut, polished and mounted.
Emotion takes flight
The new Louis Vuitton diamond collection pays homage to our bonds with loved ones and ourselves
Image: Laziz Hamani
Image: Laziz Hamani
Playful and graphic, pretty bands with a sparkling checkerboard calls to mind the Damier canvas created by Georges Vuitton in 1888.
Image: Laziz Hamani
The platinum, rose gold or half-paved rings rekindle the Art Deco-style V with which Gaston-Louis Vuitton would adorn his suitcases in the 1920s and 1930s.
