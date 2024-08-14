Grima yellow gold rope and yowah nut opal earrings
Grima yellow gold rope and yowah nut opal earrings
These dazzling opal earrings are from celebrated London jewellery maker Grima. The brand was founded by the late Andrew Grima, who is widely regarded as the father of modern jewellery. This unique set was designed by his daughter, Francesca Grima, a jewellery star in her own right. They’re made of Australian Yowah-nut opal and suspended from a maritime-like yellow-gold “rope”. POA, grimajewellery.com

 

Bulgari Cabochon necklace
The 18kt rose-gold Bulgari Cabochon necklace is a masterclass in self-assured simplicity. The Roman maison draws its inspiration from a time-honoured goldsmithing tradition but turns it on its head by crafting truly contemporary pieces. Ordinarily, a cabochon is a gemstone that has been shaped and polished as opposed to faceted, but instead Bulgari has used the organic charm of gold to create this unique piece of jewellery inspired by its signature cabochon cut. R97 000, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za

Charles Greig broad crossover ring
This broad crossover ring made of 18kt yellow gold may have a minimalistic design but it still makes a statement — and certainly packs a punch. You can either keep your look simple and let this chunky ring shine or up your ring game and adorn your hands with multiple gold and bejewelled sparklers. Just remember to mix thin with thick, stack away, and do it all with confidence. R104 000, charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888

Louis Vuitton Awakened Phenomenal Necklace
 Part of Louis Vuitton’s latest high-jewellery collection “Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds”, the Phenomenal necklace, is, dare we say it, pretty darn phenomenal. Inspired by the beauty and intricacy of woven textiles, this seriously awe-inspiring voluminous round-collar diamond necklace boasts a 5.07ct Zambian emerald, has a bi-colour platinum and yellow-gold theme, and features the brand’s graphic-V signature. POA, louisvuitton.com

