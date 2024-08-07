The Louis Vuitton Escale captures the brand's trunk making origins
The Louis Vuitton Escale captures the brand's trunk making origins
Image: Supplied

Trunk-making heritage

 

The art of travel is at the heart of all Louis Vuitton experiences and products, but the Escale captures the essence of its origins as a maker of luxury trunks. French for “stopover”, the 10-year-old design is the latest to receive an elegant makeover. Four 39mm time-only dress watches — two in rose gold, and two in platinum with gemstone dials — refer to the brand’s heritage through their integrated lugs and quarter-hour markers that look like brass brackets. POA, louisvuitton.com or 021 405 9700, 011 784 9854

 

Tudor Black Bay 58 in satin-finished18kt yellow gold
Tudor Black Bay 58 in satin-finished18kt yellow gold
Image: Supplied

Green and gold

Tudor might support the All Blacks, but the Tudor Black Bay 58 in satin-finished 18kt yellow gold, with its dial and bezel in rich “golden green”, was surely a watch made for our Springboks. All dressed up, a new gold bracelet featuring a gold “T-fit” clasp completes this version of the popular 39mm tool watch. In a first for this model, an open case back reveals the in-house COSC-certified automatic Calibre MT5400. Boasting 200m water resistance and a power reserve of around 70 hours, it retails for R609 500, tudorwatch.com

 

Ming 37.08 Starlight watch
Ming 37.08 Starlight watch
Image: Supplied

Starlight 

GPHG-winning independent Ming has developed quite a cult following in just seven years by bringing back a sense of awe, with over 50 unique references launched since the Ming 17.01. The new 37.08 Starlight with its sparkling Aventurine dial features the characteristic flared lugs and floating luminescent HyCeram indices inside the crystal, expressing co-founder and designer Ming Thein’s obsession with detail, balance, and play of light. Limited edition of 300 presented on a universal bracelet, at around R90 000, ming.watch

You might also like....

From here to eternity

The IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar enters cosmic time
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Natural wonders

A moving tapestry of awe and enchantment
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

Altered state

Frederique Constant dials up the soul
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X