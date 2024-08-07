Green and gold
Tudor might support the All Blacks, but the Tudor Black Bay 58 in satin-finished 18kt yellow gold, with its dial and bezel in rich “golden green”, was surely a watch made for our Springboks. All dressed up, a new gold bracelet featuring a gold “T-fit” clasp completes this version of the popular 39mm tool watch. In a first for this model, an open case back reveals the in-house COSC-certified automatic Calibre MT5400. Boasting 200m water resistance and a power reserve of around 70 hours, it retails for R609 500, tudorwatch.com
New in luxury watches August 2024
From the elegant makeover of the Louis Vuitton Escale to the sense of awe in the GPHG-winning independent Ming’s 37.08 Starlight, this is the latest in the world of luxury watches
Image: Supplied
Trunk-making heritage
The art of travel is at the heart of all Louis Vuitton experiences and products, but the Escale captures the essence of its origins as a maker of luxury trunks. French for “stopover”, the 10-year-old design is the latest to receive an elegant makeover. Four 39mm time-only dress watches — two in rose gold, and two in platinum with gemstone dials — refer to the brand’s heritage through their integrated lugs and quarter-hour markers that look like brass brackets. POA, louisvuitton.com or 021 405 9700, 011 784 9854
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Starlight
GPHG-winning independent Ming has developed quite a cult following in just seven years by bringing back a sense of awe, with over 50 unique references launched since the Ming 17.01. The new 37.08 Starlight with its sparkling Aventurine dial features the characteristic flared lugs and floating luminescent HyCeram indices inside the crystal, expressing co-founder and designer Ming Thein’s obsession with detail, balance, and play of light. Limited edition of 300 presented on a universal bracelet, at around R90 000, ming.watch
