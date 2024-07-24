Bulgari
What’s not to love about the unique yet understated Divas’Dream necklace by Bulgari? The fan-shaped motif, inspired by Rome’s Baths of Caracalla
mosaics, is interpreted in three ways — as an openwork design and as two pendants, one set with mother-of-pearl and the other with pavé diamonds.
This is the embodiment of Italian glamour. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za
Shine so bright
This round-up of jewels is for anyone who believes that a diamond truly is a girl’s (and boy’s) best friend. Set in various metals and styles, these sparkly bijoux boast a glorious glut of brilliant stones
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
What’s not to love about the unique yet understated Divas’Dream necklace by Bulgari? The fan-shaped motif, inspired by Rome’s Baths of Caracalla
mosaics, is interpreted in three ways — as an openwork design and as two pendants, one set with mother-of-pearl and the other with pavé diamonds.
This is the embodiment of Italian glamour. POA, Bulgari Sandton City, 011 883 1325 or picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
These Louis Vuitton Blossom Hoops are youthful and fresh. Their daring XL size means they are easily a statement piece, yet they manage to be classic and wearable. Part of the Blossom collection first introduced in 2016, the earrings are inspired by the star-shaped flower in the maison’s monogram. The Blossom Hoops are pink gold with a subtle line of diamonds. R197 000, louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Jessica McCormack
The bang-on-trend Coil Me Baby ear cuff is part of the newest instalment of a collaboration between cult diamond jeweller Jessica McCormack and artist duo the Haas Brothers. The ear spiral is handcrafted in 18kt yellow gold and set with eight freshwater pearls and two round brilliant-cut diamonds, with a total weight of 2.77ct. POA, jessicamccormack.com
Image: Supplied
Cartier
Spend some of your inheritance on this sparkler by Cartier. The Les Berlingots de Cartier ring contains a whopping 53 brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18kt white gold and bookended with two small onyx pyramids. The unlikely inspiration of the Les Berlingots collection is the French berlingot sweets.
This sparkler was recently seen on Demi Moore’s much-bedecked finger at the premiere of the hit TV series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. POA, Cartier
Boutique Sandton City or 011 666 2800
You might also like....
Dawn of the red
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL
ALL THAT GLITTERS