Optical depth
The new IWC boutique in Sandton is the manufacture’s first stand-alone store in South Africa. Its masculine interior architecture is minimalist, informed by functionality, and clad in marquina marble and fine macassar cabinetry, yet intimate in size, with a warm invitation from staff to explore the collections from the comfort of the off-white leather banquette. First up, grab a loupe and marvel at the unique optical depth of the silver-plated dial on the new Portugieser Automatic 42 achieved by applying 15 layers of lacquer. For details, contact RLG Africa 011 317 260
New in luxury watches July 2024
From the personal touch of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground-breaking innovation of Stephen McDonnell, this is the latest in the world of luxury watches
Image: Supplied
Greek freak
I don’t know much about basketball but I do know a good story, and the refugee-to-MVP journey of Giannis Antetokounmpo — a Milwaukee Bucks superstar — is truly inspirational. The “Greek Freak” adds a stroke of his personal style to a set of co-designed Breitling Chronomat timepieces in a 40mm steel Chronomat GMT and a 42mm gold Chronomat B01 chronograph. Details include his initials on the seconds hand and a dial in the team’s green. The limited-edition GMT is R137 000 and the chronographs start at R519 600, Breitling Boutique 011 883 2286 or breitling.com
Image: Supplied
Optical depth
The new IWC boutique in Sandton is the manufacture’s first stand-alone store in South Africa. Its masculine interior architecture is minimalist, informed by functionality, and clad in marquina marble and fine macassar cabinetry, yet intimate in size, with a warm invitation from staff to explore the collections from the comfort of the off-white leather banquette. First up, grab a loupe and marvel at the unique optical depth of the silver-plated dial on the new Portugieser Automatic 42 achieved by applying 15 layers of lacquer. For details, contact RLG Africa 011 317 260
Image: Supplied
Magic switch
The MB&F Legacy Machine Sequential EVO twin chronograph won the coveted GPHG “Aiguille d’Or” award in 2022 for its groundbreaking revisit of the chronograph that can record multiple timing events simultaneously thanks to a fifth “magic button” — the Twinverter at 9 o’clock, which is a binary switch that inverts the current start/stop status of each. With the new Sequential Flyback Platinum, creator Stephen McDonnell has added a flyback function to this already complex setup. For an in-depth exploration of this incredible machine, visit mbandf.com
You might also like....
Natural wonders
Altered state
THE ONE AND ONLY