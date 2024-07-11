Gary Cotterell at Watches & Wonders 2024
Gary Cotterell at Watches & Wonders 2024
Image: Supplied

In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our editor Siphiwe Mpye speaks to Editor-at-Large and SA’s premier watch writer, Gary Cotterell, about his recent(ish) trip to Geneva, for the world’s premier horological showcase, Watches and Wonders. They look at the major industry developments and emerging trends; and close off with an analysis of Rolex’s recent announcement that they would be pulling out of SA.

