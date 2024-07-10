In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our editor Siphiwe Mpye speaks to Editor-at-Large and SA’s premier watch writer, Gary Cotterell, about his recent(ish) trip to Geneva, for the world’s premier horological showcase, Watches and Wonders. They look at the major industry developments and emerging trends; and close off with an analysis of Rolex’s recent announcement that they would be pulling out of SA.
Wanted Podcast
On watches, wonders and Rolex’s SA “exit”
A look into major developments and emerging trends within the luxury watches industry
Image: Supplied
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our editor Siphiwe Mpye speaks to Editor-at-Large and SA’s premier watch writer, Gary Cotterell, about his recent(ish) trip to Geneva, for the world’s premier horological showcase, Watches and Wonders. They look at the major industry developments and emerging trends; and close off with an analysis of Rolex’s recent announcement that they would be pulling out of SA.