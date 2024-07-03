Simultaneously, official retailer and long-time brand partner Charles Greig will overhaul its store in Hyde Park to include a new 65m2 Rolex shop-in-shop, which will also open in the second quarter of 2025.
Rolex remains committed to SA market
Despite closing its Sandton affiliate, the brand maintains its after-sales service centre and will strengthen its retail presence countrywide
Rolex closed its Sandton offices in June after 27 years at SA’s business hub. Before that, the Rolex Watch Company (SA) had opened in 1948 in the centre of Johannesburg.
The closure is due to local markets and conjuncture having evolved and no longer warranting the presence of an official Rolex affiliate. The brand however remains committed to the development of the SA market.
Rolex will continue to provide after-sales services in SA, staying true to its watch-servicing tradition and philosophy.
Announcing the five laureates of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise
From July, the brand’s partner The Vault will take over and centralise all maintenance and servicing activities for the country’s other official Rolex retailers.
The Rolex Authorized Service Centre will continue operating at the same address in Johannesburg, and with the same watchmakers known to the customers. Through its expertise and resources, The Vault team will uphold Rolex’s high-quality standards for the entire market and will continue the brand’s long-term dedication to watch servicing excellence.
Many openings
In addition to being active in the region through its official retailer network, Rolex will drive customer in-store experience to new heights with a series of projects that the brand will roll out countrywide throughout 2025.
In Johannesburg, Rolex will open a 200m2 boutique in Sandton City with its partner Shemer. Scheduled for opening in the second quarter of 2025, this will be Rolex’s first mono brand store in SA and will be located within the Diamond Walk, alongside other international luxury brands.
