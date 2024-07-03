Chanel, Hermès and LVMH are the three new members of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation (WWGF) Board, which was founded in 2022 initiated by Rolex, Richemont and Patek Philippe. The announcement and development mark an important step in the Foundation’s desire to support the watchmaking industry as a whole, inclusive of all the stakeholders.
In July, after two years as chair, Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour passes the torch to his successor, Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier, for two years and will become the treasurer of WWGF.
Under the stewardship of Vigneron as chair and Claude Peny as vice-chair, WWGF’s board will focus on defining the strategic and development axes of Watches and Wonders Geneva, a major event which brings together the biggest players in the global watchmaking industry. With 54 exhibiting brands and 49,000 visitors at its last edition in April 2024, Watches and Wonders Geneva posted a record result.
The integration of these new members will allow WWGF to make watchmaking shine even more around the world through its flagship event.
The next edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva will happen from April 1-7 2025.
Chanel, Hermes and LVMH join Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation
The integration is an important step in the Foundation’s aim to support the watchmaking industry as a whole
Image: Supplied
