Cartier
You might have spotted the Juste un Clou single earring in 18kt yellow gold on the ear of bright young thing and actor Paul Mescal as he worked the red carpet this awards season. Conceived in 1970s New York, the Cartier Juste un Clou collection reflects the bold spirit of the era. Its nail-inspired silhouette is original, independent, fearless, and free.
POA, Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 28002
Just dandy
Anybody can wear this opulent round-up of bling, especially in today’s gloriously fluid world
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
Gaston-Louis Vuitton was LV founder Louis’s grandson. He was also a collector, dandy, and designer. To honour him, the brand has created the Designer Pendant in the Les Gastons Vuitton collection. It features a functional pencil, crafted in yellow gold and titanium. Its denim-inspired colour and fine monogram engraving make this a truly unique jewel.
R176 000, louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Messika
Launched in 2005, French brand Messika has become a celebrity favourite. The jewellery house’s Move titanium and white-diamond cufflinks are also available in black and graphite and add a raw magnetic masculinity to any look.
R23 650, Architects of Time 011 669 0790, BHH Boutique Hyde Park 011 325 4119 and V&A Waterfront 021 418 1889, bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Geraldine Fenn
If one thing became clear at the 2024 Met Gala, it’s that the brooch is back. Everyone from actor Jeff Goldblum to singer Leon Bridges had lapels full. This sword brooch is silver with a black diamond in the hilt and a garnet drop of blood. Designed by South African jewellery designer Geraldine Fenn, it’s totally on trend and would look très fashionable on the most elegant of gents. POA, tinselgallery.com
