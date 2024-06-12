Culture edit
TAG Heuer has collaborated with lifestyle brand Kith for the revival of its “culture-defining” first-series Formula-1 model launched in 1986. This was the first watch to carry the new company insignia featuring “TAG” above the original Heuer branding. However, for these 10 new colourful, very limited “Formula 1 | Kith” editions “KITH” replaces TAG on the dials, straps, and case backs. Refinements and material updates make these watches more modern and durable, with a PVD-coated 35mm steel case, arnite-plastic bezel, sapphire crystal, and rubber straps. R31 800, tagheuer.com
The latest in the world of luxury watches
From lifestyle collaborations to Chanel-inspired dials, this is the latest in the world of luxury watches this June.
Image: Supplied
Culture edit
TAG Heuer has collaborated with lifestyle brand Kith for the revival of its “culture-defining” first-series Formula-1 model launched in 1986. This was the first watch to carry the new company insignia featuring “TAG” above the original Heuer branding. However, for these 10 new colourful, very limited “Formula 1 | Kith” editions “KITH” replaces TAG on the dials, straps, and case backs. Refinements and material updates make these watches more modern and durable, with a PVD-coated 35mm steel case, arnite-plastic bezel, sapphire crystal, and rubber straps. R31 800, tagheuer.com
Image: Supplied
Couture o'clock
There was a time when even the most famous of influencers actually put in a full day’s work. Captured in meticulous detail on the dial of this new Chanel J12, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel is dressed in a Chanel suit, slingbacks, and boater-inspired hat. At the push of a button, the new in-house manufacture J12 Automaton Calibre 6 brings Mademoiselle Chanel to life in her couture workshop, as she brandishes a pair of dressmaker’s scissors while swaying her hips in time with her animated mannequin. The matte-black ceramic case features a bezel set with 48 baguette-cut diamonds. POA, chanel.com
Image: Supplied
For a dark knight
Celebrating 25 years of the Datograph collection, A. Lange & Söhne presents this limited edition of its 41.5mm Perpetual Tourbillon in luscious 18kt Honeygold with a full glow-in-the-dark dial featuring Lumen-coated discs, inscriptions, and hour and minute hands, first seen on the Zeitwerk in 2021. The updated manufacture calibre L952.4 is its beating heart, powering the flyback chronograph with jumping minutes, perpetual calendar, moon phase, and tourbillon with stop-seconds function. POA, alange-soehne.com
You might also like....
Altered state
How do we Dō?
Enter the sculptural Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon