Something special
For Raymond Weil’s first appearance at the fair, the independent brand has added a moon phase and this elegant 39mm Tri-Compax Chronograph to its neo-vintage Millesime collection. It’s one of the best-value mechanical chronographs available at below 5000 CHF.
Watches and Wonders 2024: Day 2 top picks
From Cartier to Raymond Weil, here’s our list of favourites
Image: Supplied
Finding wonder
Under different lighting conditions, the sapphire case of the ArtyA Curvy Purity Tourbillon NanoSaphir Chameleon changes from purple to blue thanks to nano technology.
Image: Supplied
The ‘Thing’ everyone must have
The playful Cartier Libre Polymorph Panther Claw-on jewellery timepiece is pure joy.
Image: Supplied
Bubblegum Club
There are 31 colourful dial combos for the iconic Nomos Glashütte Tangente Datum. This one is called “Bubblegum” but it could literally take you a month of Sundays to make your choice or just get one for every mood, for every day.
Image: Supplied
Sporty chic
Czapek Antarctique Passage de Drake, named after explorer Sir Francis Drake, features a magnificent green Gibeon iron meteorite dial sourced from Namibia.
Image: Supplied
Haute simplicity
Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph Rattrapante features an exquisitely crafted rose gold movement in a most elegant case design with discrete pushers.
Image: Supplied
