ArtyA Curvy Purity Tourbillon NanoSaphir Chameleon
Image: Supplied

Finding wonder

Under different lighting conditions, the sapphire case of the ArtyA Curvy Purity Tourbillon NanoSaphir Chameleon changes from purple to blue thanks to nano technology.

Cartier Libre Polymorph Panther Claw-on jewellery timepiece
Image: Supplied

The ‘Thing’ everyone must have

The playful Cartier Libre Polymorph Panther Claw-on jewellery timepiece is pure joy.

Nomos Glashütte Tangente Datum
Image: Supplied

Bubblegum Club

There are 31 colourful dial combos for the iconic Nomos Glashütte Tangente Datum. This one is called “Bubblegum” but it could literally take you a month of Sundays to make your choice or just get one for every mood, for every day.

Czapek Antarctique Passage de Drake
Image: Supplied

Sporty chic

Czapek Antarctique Passage de Drake, named after explorer Sir Francis Drake, features a magnificent green Gibeon iron meteorite dial sourced from Namibia.

Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph Rattrapante
Image: Supplied

Haute simplicity

Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph Rattrapante features an exquisitely crafted rose gold movement in a most elegant case design with discrete pushers. 

Raymond Weil Tri-Compax Chronograph
Image: Supplied

Something special

For Raymond Weil’s first appearance at the fair, the independent brand has added a moon phase and this elegant 39mm Tri-Compax Chronograph to its neo-vintage Millesime collection. It’s one of the best-value mechanical chronographs available at below 5000 CHF.

