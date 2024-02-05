The latest in the world of luxury watches

Seiko 5 Sports Bruce Lee 42.5mm.
Seiko 5 Sports Bruce Lee 42.5mm.
Image: Supplied

No Limitation

Fans of Netflix series Warrior and the great martial artist/actor/director Bruce Lee are bound to appreciate the 42.5mm Seiko 5 Sports special edition featuring an engraved dragon originally drawn by Lee. It celebrates the 55th anniversary of the collection as well as the many achievements of the multi-talented Lee. The bezel features characters that capture the spirit of Jeet Kune Do, his own hybrid style of martial arts, and translate to “Using no way as way; having no limitation.”

POA, seikowatches.com or Treger Group 010 142 4480

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs.
Image: Supplied

Great Race

In acknowledgement of the dragon’s reign, TAG Heuer presents two racy 42mm Carrera Chronographs in steel and in 18kt rose gold, limited to editions of 300 and 50 respectively. The minimalist silver-and-gold sunray-brushed dials feature red sub dials and a discreet calligraphic dragon character at 6 o’clock. The in-house calibre Heuer 02 is visible through the sapphire case backs, framed by a printed Chinese dragon. Both are presented with red alligator-leather straps and are water resistant to 100m.

POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500

Arnold & Son Luna Magna Red Gold Year of the Dragon.
Arnold & Son Luna Magna Red Gold Year of the Dragon.
Image: Supplied

Celestial Being

The 36.6mm Arnold & Son Luna Magna Red Gold Year of the Dragon showcases exceptional mastery of high art and precision. The hand-engraved 18kt red-gold dragon coils around a floating opal dial as it admires its own reflection in a 12mm lunar globe crafted from pietersite and gold, revealing the phases of the moon with astronomical accuracy. The in-house calibre A&S1021 is on view through the case back, providing a second display of the moon’s age and allowing for extremely precise adjustment of the globe. Limited to eight pieces.

POA, arnoldandson.com

You might also like...

The latest in the world of luxury watches

From the Grand Soir Étoile de Monsieur Dior to the Hautlence Sphere Series 1, here's a look at the latest in luxury watches this December
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling

The Breitling Avenger is fine-tuned by an automotive star
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

Time for your presence

Real beauty has many faces
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X